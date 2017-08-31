The Hillsdale Collegian has moved its national ranking up from ninth place to seventh place, according to the 2018 Princeton Review rankings.

“The Collegian’s high ranking is a tribute to the hard work and skill of our students, who pour themselves into the paper week after week,” said John Miller, director of the Dow Journalism Program.

Hillsdale’s paper beat out publications from institutions like Fordham University, University of Virginia, and University of Iowa and finished behind schools like Cornell University, Ithaca College, and Columbia University.

The Collegian did climb the ranks past the paper from Brown University, which beat The Collegian last year but was No. 8 this year.

“Words cannot express how full my heart is,” former editor-in-chief Thomas Novelly ’17 said. “Every sleepless night, every laugh shared among staff members, and every story we relentlessly pursued led to this moment. The staff should be incredibly proud.”

Assistant Director of the Dow Journalism Program Maria Servold agreed.

“This award is due totally to the hard work and enthusiasm of The Collegian staff. They publish good issues week after week,” she said in an email. “I know they will continue to improve the newspaper as well, with plans to add a new science and technology section and more online content this coming school year.”

The Princeton Review ranked Hillsdale at No. 2 for schools with the most conservative students, falling behind only University of Dallas. Hillsdale also placed No. 4 for Most Religious Students, No. 3 for Future Rotarians and Daughters of the American Revolution, No. 9 for LGBTQ Un-friendly, and No. 18 for Best-Run Colleges. The school also broke top ten in the categories Professors Get High Marks, Most Engaged in Community Service, and College City Gets Low Marks.

The Princeton Review monitors more than 2,000 schools and chooses 382 to put into its ranking book. These 382 schools are then ranked in over 20 categories.

“I think it would be hard to find a school as mission-focused as we are at Hillsdale, and it’s nice to see folks outside of campus recognize what we do here,” said Zack Miller, Senior Director of Admissions, in an email. “It’s truly a testament to everyone associated with the College coming together to pursue the mission.”