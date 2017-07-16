Police found a missing 9-year-old from Fayette Township on Monday, after a 48-hour search.

Police said they located Jace Landon Lyon near a home off N. Hillsdale Road in Fayette Township safe and unharmed. They found him around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, after following a tip.

Jace was last seen on Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Michigan State Police told The Collegian. Officials said they believe Jace voluntarily ran away. They were searching a few-mile radius near E. Moore Road and N. Hillsdale Road in Fayette Township. Jace ran away from home in January but was found after a two-day search.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker previously described Jace as “a very smart child, a very intelligent child, and very resourceful.”

Olson said police do not know why Jace ran away, though he has done so previously several times.

After a 36-hour search earlier this year that involved community members, local and state police, and the FBI, Lyon was found in a residence on N. Hillsdale Road, about one mile from his house.

Olson said his mother, Tanya Lyon, is working with police and that officials have looked in the residence where he was last found.

Parker previously told The Collegian that Child Protective Services would investigate Jace’s home life, after he was found in January.

Michigan State Police led the search with the help of Hillsdale and Jonesville city police and the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office. Olson said they used canines in their search.

This story has been updated to show that Jace Lyon was found.