Student Federation increased its next year’s discretionary fund by nearly $7,000 to $45,832.64.

The group unanimously approved its budget for the 2017-2018 academic year, during its final meeting of the semester April 20. The discretionary fund finances student organizations for events, trips, and other needs, after funds are earmarked for campus publications, the senior class, student planners, the federation’s operating budget, and a $5,000 emergency fund from its $100,000 budget.

The Collegian will receive $21,533, though the staffing budget decreased significantly after editors’ salaries were reduced to a fourth of their current value.

Money allocated for printing the Tower Light decreased by $1,000, with the recommendation the Tower Light look for a new printing company this summer, reducing its annual budget to $10,700.

The Winona yearbook will receive $21,800 next year, down from $26,500 this year.

Winona Editor-in-Chief junior Anna Eby said the cut will decrease the number of pages in the book and double the price for non-seniors from $5 to $10.

“I’m trying to change a lot of things about how the yearbook runs and operates and do more and new things to get more students involved, but the funding we’ll be getting from Student Fed is substantially less than what the yearbook has received in the past,” Eby said. “I know Student Fed was really pushing to cut the publications budgets this year, which I understand, but the yearbook took the biggest cuts of all the publications.”

Student Fed unanimously voted to set aside $5,440 to use as its operating budget for the upcoming school year.

This includes insurance and Medicare costs, since Student Fed is classified as a college department, Treasurer sophomore Ross Hatley said.

“It’s a mandated portion of being a department of the college, and the federation needs some sort of protection in case, say, Outdoor Adventures Club would experience some sort of damage or harm during one of their events,” Hatley said. “So that’s a preventative measure.”

Hatley, however, was able to remove the cost of phone lines hooked up to four computers in the Knorr Student Center that Student Fed has funded for the past 17 years.

The sum of money earmarked to buy planners for the 2018-2019 school year was also reduced in next year’s budget, from $5,665 to $3,480, after a survey showed many students don’t use their planners. Student Fed decided to reduce the number of planners ordered from one per student to roughly 800 total. Every freshman will still receive one. Planners to be distributed this fall have already been ordered.