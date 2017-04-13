There’s 16 days left in the “Countdown to Launch” until students are “blasted off into outer space” — the theme for this year’s Centralhallapalooza on April 29.

According to the Student Activities Board, the outer-space theme naturally fits the event, which will feature bounce houses and neon colors, black lights, and futuristic decorations to set the stage for the Lost Kings, a DJ duo known for electronic dance music, remixes, and mashups.

“We went country, alternative, what do we have left?” SAB Director Anthony Manno said. “We do cover bands for Garden Party and President’s Ball, and you listen to top 40, and they all have elements of EDM. With something like music, when everyone has their personal taste, we’re always going to get criticism, so just by trying new genres and very diverse artists over the years, that’s how we’ve addressed that best.”

Rather than a grand reveal of the headlining artist, students can expect daily space-themed giveaways in different areas around campus, during the week leading up to the event.

Lost Kings has reached No. 5 on Spotify’s Top Ten most viral tracks for a week, and the group appeared at Billboard’s Hot 100 Festival. Since 2014, the Los Angeles-based duo has gained popularity, publishing remixes for artists such as Imagine Dragons, Vance Joy, Echosmith, and Rihanna. During their performance, a screen behind them will display lights and videos, fitting into the futuristic theme.

Senior Bridget DeLapp, SAB media officer, said the board catapulted off the criticisms and successes of previous years in deciding the theme and attractions.

“At the end of the day, you can only control the opportunity, not the reaction,” DeLapp said. “We’re creating a social environment where things can happen and people can have fun. I think that’s our goal. Even in the media campaigns, it’s all about opportunity. We’re there for you; you just have to go and take it.”

Social media campaigns will not only be the best source of information about giveaways, but they themselves will be giveaways: The potential grand prize is free catering for a CHP pre-party. Using #Apollo1844, students can post about what they would do with their last day or hour on Earth before being blasted into outer space at CHP.

Other attractions at the event include a neon rock wall, a trampoline with a bungee, and a blowup laser tag arena that students can use even if it rains.

There’ll be even more food than last year: a fry bar with tater tots and sweet potato fries, lots of ice cream, a popcorn bar, cake pops, and, Director of Student Activities Ashlyn Landherr said, “hundreds, maybe even thousands” of chicken tenders.