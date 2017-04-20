To benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Delta Tau Delta fraternity will hold a dodgeball tournament Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the Roche Sports Complex.

Originally scheduled for April 13, the fraternity postponed the event to avoid conflicting with its puppy kissing booth, President Joshua Brooks said. Registration costs $4 per person or $10 per group of three.

“Our goal is twofold,” said sophomore Zachary Rabitoy, chairman of philanthropy for Delta Tau Delta. “It is designed to provide a fun atmosphere for students to destress from the week but also to raise money and awareness for Type 1 diabetes.”

Everyone who registers will also be entered into a raffle drawing for a $25 Hillsdale College Bookstore gift card.

Brooks said the event is the first of its kind for the fraternity. Half of the dodgeball event proceeds will go to the foundation, specifically its efforts to develop an artificial pancreas for patients of Type 1 diabetes, Brooks said.

The other half of the event’s proceeds will go to the winning dodgeball team, which will have the option of keeping the funds or donating them to a charity of the team’s choice, Brooks said.

The fraternity also held a snowcone fundraiser on the Quad and offered a puppy kissing booth to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation this semester.

Students can reserve their spots either by stopping at the Delta Tau Delta table in the Grewcock Student Union or by emailing Rabitoy at zrabitoy@hillsdale.edu.