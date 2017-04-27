A foreboding irony settled in the classroom as Professor of English Dwight Lindley read from Gerard Manley Hopkins’s “Binsey Poplars” the morning workers cleared trees on the quad for chapel construction. Outside the window of Lane Hall, one could see the last of the trees being reduced to a stump under a cloudy sky.

“All felled, felled, are all felled,” the professor’s voice droned.

The sentiment of loss expressed in the poem seemed to illustrate the general negativity about the presence of a chapel on Hillsdale’s campus. More particularly though, it seemed to illustrate a concern about how recent developments, such as the chapel construction and Christianized re-wording of the college’s mission statement, will drastically change Hillsdale’s approach to religion. As Hopkins cried about the trees, “O if we but knew what we do / When we delve or hew,” one could almost hear skeptical student body members, saying the chapel would damage the college’s heritage, as its former affiliation with Christianity was rather ambiguous.

In a Collegian article from March 26, 2015, titled, “Don’t build the chapel,” the author wrote, “Building the proposed chapel may ruin much of what is beautiful, unique, and inspiring about religion at Hillsdale. It would take an organic entity and institutionalize it, creating some potentially devastating consequences.”

The author argued the presence of a chapel would deter non-religious students from attending Hillsdale, and imply “some sort of religious consensus where one does not necessarily exist.”

While an insider at Hillsdale may somewhat easily be able to point out religious diversity on Hillsdale’s campus, an outsider would, no doubt, say that Hillsdale is an overwhelmingly Christian school. In addition, the admissions department has a lot of power over which schools even receive advertising; for example, over the past several decades, the rise in Catholic attendance is largely due to the admissions department intentionally recruiting at more Catholic schools. Thus the admissions department probably plays a much larger role in who comes to Hillsdale than they are given credit for. In other words, the present nature of the student body and the administration’s strategies are such that a chapel would probably not create drastic change.

The other main concern raised in the article — that “organic” Christian community would be devastated — is a rather extreme claim.

Organic Christian community is based on the idea that practicing one’s faith is a personal, not forced, desire. This results in often spontaneous fellowship and is not limited to a weekly church gathering.

Several people today refer to organic Christianity as a movement, which it very well may be. But a broader definition of organic Christianity, as denoting individual motivation as opposed to institutional compulsion, can also be found in places like Hillsdale College, where weekly student-led bible studies, worship, and prayer are the norm.

Vibrant Christianity is organic in its very nature. Loss of organic community is a legitimate concern, but it would be a pity if organic community could be so easily destroyed through the mere presence of a building. If a new building could destroy organic Christian community, perhaps the problem is not that the administration decided to build a chapel, but that the faith that should motivate such a community is very weak — which I would argue is not the case.

At the very least, Hillsdale students will not stop talking about the good, the true, and the beautiful, whether the college’s mission statement explicitly defines it as a Christian institution or whether we have a chapel. There may be a lot of talk about God in relation to the liberal arts when more Christians are drawn to the school, but that is not a very drastic change from how things are now.

Hopkins moans that “After-comers cannot guess the beauty been,” and we, too, should seriously ask ourselves whether the college’s recent self-defining has the potential to lay an axe to our heritage. But I would argue otherwise: Perhaps the chopping down of Hillsdale College’s “binsey poplars” finally allows all to see the Christian heritage that has been hidden in the growth rings all along.