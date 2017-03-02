Hillsdale men’s tennis dropped two matches to two undefeated teams on the road last weekend.

The Charger’s fell to the Grand Valley Lakers 9-0 on Feb. 26. Hillsdale lost several close matches, but were ultimately crippled by freshman Milan Mirkovic’s injured finger.

“Mirkovic attempted to play, but I had to pull him from doubles. Grand Valley is a stronger team than us, and it was a night game, which is irregular,” head coach Keith Turner said.

At No. 2 singles, Sophomore Justin Hyman lost a third-set tiebreaker 11-9, while junior captain Dugan Delp and Hyman were defeated 8-9 at No. 1 doubles.

Sophomore Jerry Hewitt replaced Mirkovich at No. 6 singles, falling 6-1, 6-2.

The Chargers also lost 9-0 to the Ferris State Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the Midwest and 20th in the nation. In addition, they finished 3rd in the GLIAC last season.

“We played the two toughest teams on our schedule. We played competitively, but were down one of our best players,” said Delp. “Everyone below Milan had to move up the lineup.”

Delp and Hyman were barely beaten 9-7 at No. 1 doubles, and freshman Julien Clouette was defeated 5-7, 6-2, at No. 5 singles.

“Ferris performed better than Grand Valley. We were competitive, but still a man down,” Turner said.

Hillsdale, now 3-3, will face Mckendree University on March 3, and University of Illinois Springfield March 4.

“Last weekend’s matches gave us good motivation for the teams we play this weekend,” Delp said.