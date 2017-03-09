Phi Mu Alpha will bring Christian folk band The Gray Havens to campus on March 30, after Hillsdale College’s Student Federation approved $1,475 for the event during its March 2 meeting.

Although Student Fed’s Finance Committee originally recommended giving the men’s music fraternity only $1,000, the federation unanimously voted to fully fund the proposal, because the event will benefit so many students on campus, Student Fed Vice President junior Maria Theisen said. The decision came after Phi Mu Alpha Vice President junior Jacob Hann said he expected more than 200 students to attend the concert.

“I’m not the biggest proponent of just shelling out money, but I do think full funding is a good idea for this one, given the range of people on campus that it would impact,” Theisen said. “This is something that I’ve heard about from independents, Greeks, people in Phi Mu Alpha…I’ve already heard about this event, and I don’t know this group at all. I’ve already been asked if I’m going.”

The Finance Committee recommended the smaller amount, because most concerts the federation funds only cost between $500-$800, Student Fed Treasurer sophomore Ross Hatley said.

But Hann appealed the Finance Committee’s decision, because the fraternity’s fundraising efforts cut the cost of the event in half, he said. The $475 deficit could have jeopardized the concert, he said.

“If, upon deliberation, I only manage to receive $1,000, that’s certainly a great step,” Hann said. “What that would require for me, though, is I would have to call [The Gray Havens lead vocalist Dave Radford] and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got $1,000,’ and he would end up being the one to make that final call — whether they want to come and do the show or not.”

Tickets to the concert will cost $5, and the revenue will go to The Gray Havens as part of a deal to reduce the band’s performance fee and save Student Fed money, Hann said. While the band usually charges $2,500 for a performance, Radford agreed to charge Phi Mu Alpha only $1,000 if the fraternity gave the band all ticket revenues, Hann said.

Student Federation also unanimously voted to give Omicron Delta Kappa, the leadership honorary, $508.50 to bring four Hillsdale business owners to campus for a luncheon and panel discussion. The money will cover half the catering cost of the luncheon, Omicron Delta Kappa President senior Chris Pudenz said.

If all goes as planned, the panel will feature two local entrepreneurs who started their own businesses and two that expanded their businesses, Pudenz said. With the help of the career services office, ODK hopes to attract 60 students for the event, he said.

“The purpose of all this is to show Hillsdale students that ‘Hey, there’s really cool things going on in the Hillsdale community’ and also show those four entrepreneurs in particular that Hillsdale College cares about what they’re doing,” Pudenz said.

Students for Middle Eastern Discourse received partial funding for its upcoming event on anti-Semitism. The group plans to bring Ralph Avi Goldwasser, the son of two holocaust survivors who created a documentary on anti-Semitism, to campus to have lunch with select students and hold a lecture for those interested in his story.

While the group requested $3,070, the federation only approved half the cost of the speaker’s honorarium, or $750, because Students for Middle Eastern Discourse already received $550 of Student Fed money for a previous event this semester, Hatley said.

“I do think that this number seems appropriate,” Theisen said. “We can’t give money to everything, and we did approve the last one. If we were to give $1,000 to every club on campus, we literally could not do it.”

The President’s Office has agreed to provide the rest of the funding for the event, Students for Middle Eastern Discourse President junior Hannah Brewer said.

The Federalist Society also received $150 from Student Fed to pay the incidental costs of its inaugural event, a speech by John Malcolm, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Judicial and Legal Studies.

Since the Federalist Society is on probation until next semester as a new club, it needed the recommendation of the Finance Committee and a two-thirds vote of support.

The federation unanimously approved full funding for the Federalist Society “due to the opportunities that this event provides for campus,” Student Fed Sophomore Rep. Adam Cieply said.