As part of an effort to increase transparency, Hillsdale’s Student Federation has its own social media page.

The federation has made a Facebook page called Hillsdale College Student Federation to make it easier for students to contact their representatives with questions, comments, and suggestions. Students can also email Student Fed at its new email address, studentfederation@hillsdale.edu.

“The email and Facebook page are for increased transparency of the great work the members of the Fed do and act as a central point of contact for funding, club oversight, and general inquiries,” Treasurer sophomore Ross Hatley said.

Student Fed also live streamed part of its March 23 meeting on Facebook.

Hatley encouraged students to reach out to their representatives with any concerns regarding funding, clubs, or general questions.