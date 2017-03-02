Hillsdale College’s mock trial A team broke school records Saturday and Sunday, when it went undefeated in the regional tournament in Cleveland, Ohio.

The A team claimed the first place trophy, after four three-hour-long rounds against some of the highest ranked mock trial teams in the country, including those of Notre Dame and Cornell universities. It was the first time a Hillsdale team went undefeated at regionals, senior co-captain Jon Church said. The victory sends Hillsdale to the Opening Round Championship Series next month, one step away from the team’s goal of making it to nationals.

The regional tournament was held at the Cleveland Justice Center, where Hillsdale’s mock trial hasn’t had the best luck in the past.

“We’ve competed well at other venues, but this place has always been a curse for us,” Church said. “But we finally broke the Cleveland Justice Center curse, and we couldn’t have done it in a better way.”

In addition to the team’s win, the tournament also recognized two students on the A team for their performances. Junior Anna Fair Mathes received an All Region Witness Award with a perfect 20 rank score in which all the judges independently placed her first among the competition.

“Judges are looking for credibility and likeability,” Mathes said. “I play the character with a lot of emotion since she claims to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. I don’t cry on the witness stand, but I make it look like it.”

Church also received an All Region Attorney Award.

“I am really excited by the way we performed,” Church said. “Winning at regionals is great for the team and for our program. Advancing beyond regionals means Hillsdale is at least in the top 25 percent of teams in the nation.”

The A team consists of mostly upperclassmen, except for freshman Carson Waites, who plays the main defendant.

“It’s been really impressive to see Carson take on such a big role on our team,” Church said. “He has a knack for picking holes in the other team’s case theory, and that is really helpful.”

Waites said it is an honor to be competing with Hillsdale’s best.

“I am surrounded by teammates who are really good at what they do,” Waites said. “I am excited to do my part in helping us win.”

Hillsdale’s C team also competed at the tournament but fell short of advancing.

“Our team is made up of freshman, who, for many of them, it is their first time doing mock trial,” freshman captain Andrew Simpson said. “Our goal was to take away as many ballots as possible from other teams, and we did just that.”

Freshman Jenny Sanclemente of the C team received an Outstanding Witness award. She earned 19 of 20 ranks — a great gift on her 19th birthday.

After the A team won the regional tournament, Hillsdale received its second bid to the Opening Round Championship Series, or ORCS, March 24-26 in Hamilton, Ohio. Hillsdale’s B team also earned a bid to ORCS at its regional tournament Feb. 19 in Joliet, Illinois. Two bids is the maximum a college can receive.

“Sending two teams is a big deal for our program,” Church said. “It will be a huge advantage to work together and see each team compete. We are feeling really good going into this next tournament, but we know we will have to beat the best teams in the nation in order to advance further.”

The American Mock Trial Association released changes to the case the teams will perform at ORCS.

“AMTA makes these case changes to see how you respond to them,” Mathes said. “Sometimes they can really mess up your team’s case theory, so we will have to work as a team to be prepared for ORCS.”

ORCS is one step from nationals. Hillsdale will need to rank in the top six teams of 24 to advance to the rounds in Los Angeles, California.

“Our program has been preparing all season to make it to nationals for the first time,” Church said.

Despite the competition, mock trials members said they are up to the task.

“Our team is getting really good at what they do, and we all know the challenges we will face at ORCS,” Waites said. “But we are really good at rising up to the level of our competition.”