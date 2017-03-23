Hillsdale College’s new website and TV commercial have earned its recognition from the Educational Advertising Awards for the first time.

On March 1, the competition sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report announced Hillsdale had received six honors in its category of four-year institutions under 2,000 enrollees for the redesign of the college’s online platform, promotional videos, and other marketing materials.

“The department’s goal is radiating the message, activity, and mission of the college to as many people as we can,” said Brad Lowrey, director of digital marketing and social media. “Marketing talks to more people than any other department, and with Hillsdale in the position that it is, we need to talk with as many people as we can. The mission is unique, and at times, it’s contagious.”

Of the 33 categories, Hillsdale submitted materials for seven, said Megan Bowser, executive assistant and account manager for marketing. This was the second year Hillsdale participated in the competition.

The awards received more than 2,500 entries from more than 1,000 institutions in every state and some foreign countries, according to a press release. Only 319 institutions received gold awards and 224 earned silver.

Hillsdale earned three gold awards for its television series advertisement, integrated marketing campaign, and athletic marketing program.

The college’s “Freedom” TV ad filmed with ColdWater Media Inc. in Colorado had its premiere in September in Michigan and was then taken national. The marketing department later extended the national campaign through March 31. The ad features a voiceover describing the college’s mission and shows students and faculty members in various places on campus, including classrooms, Slayton Arboretum, Mossey Library, McNamara Recital Hall, and the JAM weight room.

“At the end of the day, we want Hillsdale to look the best,” ColdWater Media Production Manager David Coonradt said. “This recognition represents that. At the end of the day, it’s about making the college, the students, the professors look the best and show the awesome school they are.”

The marketing campaign included the college’s website as well as redesigned admissions booklets and brochures that are more visually appealing with photos of campus and student life and less textually heavy. One of these viewbooks for prospective students also received a merit award.

“The best part about it is that we’re creating these creative pieces and these very beautiful brochures, but inside all of them it’s talking about the work of the college,” Lowrey said.

Hillsdale launched its redesigned website with help from Lipman Hearne LLC in April 2016, transforming it into a modern-looking site that highlights social media, video, and photos with more than 700 pages.

“It’s a living thing,” Lowrey said. “Since the launch of last year, we have made over 1,000 changes to the site overall, and we’re getting more all the time.”

The marketing department also won silver awards for two videos done with help from Cold WaterMedia.

The video viewbook of “What College is Meant to Be” shows students explaining the features of a Hillsdale education, from the liberal arts and Hillsdale’s professors to the students’ thriving faith life and lifelong friendships.

The video “Hillsdale College: Surrounded By Beauty” also received silver and features images of students at Baw Beese Lake, an equestrian team rider, football games, and runners and bikers in Hayden Park.

In the past, Hillsdale has also received awards for its videos, student blog, and social media.

“It validates the work we’re doing and shows that Hillsdale College is moving into a best-in-class, best-in-industry model,” Lowrey said.