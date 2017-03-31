As the spring semester begins winding down, students can’t help but think of their summer plans. While most of us like to think of this season as solely a time to relax, the reality is that there’s no better time to gain job and life-experience. Luckily, that doesn’t mean summer can’t be fun! These five students have landed incredible opportunities all around the world.

Junior Razi Lane – Legal research in Madrid, Spain

How did you hear about the opportunity?

I heard about my internship, conducted through a program called the Lex Fellowship, through John Flo, a Hillsdale Alumnus who partook in it earlier this year.



What will you be doing?

I will be working in an international law firm as a Lex Fellow. In the past students have worked at Lupicino Law, but this year it has yet to be determined. I will be conducting research on international law and working alongside law partners to learn what they do.



Why did you choose this internship?

I chose the internship to broaden my legal experience and prepare me for law school and a subsequent career in military law, ideally with the US Navy. I also hope to connect with other students and better understand Spanish culture while in Madrid.

Junior Glynis Gilio – Studying and Working with Parliament in London, England

What and where is your internship?

I’m doing the internship through Arcadia University and so I’ll be taking classes in London and living and working there. I’m not sure yet all the details of my internship because I’m still waiting to be matched with a member of the House of Commons in Parliament.

Why did you choose this opportunity?

I chose this because Hillsdale doesn’t offer a study abroad program in London and also it’s one of my favorite cities in the world for its history and urban social scene. I’m excited to see what opportunities I can purpose there and what connections I’ll make!

Senior Brittany Crimean – Camp Staff Leader in McLeod, Montana

What and where is your internship?

The camp is called Clydehurst Christian Ranch in McLeod, Montana. My official title will be High School Staff Leader.

How did you hear about this opportunity?

Clydehurst has actually always been part of my life because my parents started taking me there for Family Camp when I was a baby. Both of my parents worked there in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and I always knew that I wanted to do the same. My dad worked at Clydehurst for 6 summers, and this year will by my 6th, so I’m excited to tie his record!



What will you be doing?

This will be my first as a high school staff leader. My job will include both supervising the high school staff in their work, which includes doing dishes, cleaning, laundry, and basic upkeep of the camp, and more importantly, serving as a spiritual mentor to them throughout the summer.

Why did you choose this opportunity?

When I first started working at Clydehurst in high school, my leaders were so influential in my spiritual life as they showed me how it looked to live as devoted servants of Christ and came alongside me to help me grow in my own faith. I am looking forward to the opportunity of discipling these girls and hopefully helping them learn how to be servants and how to seek the Lord above anything else.

Freshman Sam Barke – Event Coordinating for President Trump and Vice President Pence

What and where is your internship?

I’ll be working on Trump and Pence’s advance team- so basically event coordinating. Whenever they have events or day travel, I’ll go out a few days before and help coordinate. That could mean helping with picking locations, asking questions like, where do they want the stage? Stuff like that.

It was originally planned to be based out of D.C., but the tentative plan is to keep me on the road so I don’t have to have a place. Hopefully I can keep going from one place to the next, moving locations about once a week. That’s perfect for me. My dream job involves living in hotels and airports.

How did you hear about the opportunity?

They don’t typically have interns. People who worked on the campaign in the same sort of capacity actually reached out to me about this opportunity.

Junior Laurel Nitzel – Teaching Foreign Students in Temecula, California

What and where is your internship?

I’ll be working at the Summer English Institute in Temecula, California, at California Baptist University. I will essentially be an assistant English language teacher, RA, and mentor to foreign students who are preparing to attend American universities and high schools.



How did you hear about this opportunity?

I heard about it through a family friend who is associated with Wheaton College, which used to partner with Wheaton Academy. Wheaton Academy is the school that started SEI.