—“City Council to become more open after citizen comment”

Joseph Hendee claimed the Hillsdale City Council is violating Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.
For Hillsdale resident Joseph Hendee, the devil is in the details.

According to Hendee, the city of Hillsdale is violating Michigan’s Open Meeting Act by not listing phone numbers and an address on public notices for city council meetings, invalidating decisions made within the past 60 days.

He expressed these concerns during the opening public comment section of the March 20 city council meeting.

The section of the OMA to which Hendee referred, states that a public meeting cannot be held unless the public body’s name, telephone number, and address are posted at its principal office and any other locations.

“We should strive for excellence,” he said. “City council and the city attorney should understand these rules — this is wasted time and this is an illegal meeting.”

The meeting continued, despite Hendee’s objections, but, according to City Manager David Mackie, City Clerk Stephen French’s office will update all public notices to meet OMA requirements in the future.

“We just had a Rising Tide meeting,” Hendee said, referencing the economic development initiative introduced to the city. “One of my main concerns there was ethics. And then here they are with this — it looks like they’re breaking the rules.”

Hillsdale resident Penny Swan said she agrees with Hendee.

“Possibly everything that transcribed today would be null and void,” she said.

City Councilman Bill Zeiser said that while Hendee is right to say that the city should strive for excellence in its conduct, the council did not violate the intent of the OMA by not posting an address or phone number on public notices.

Zeiser said Hillsdale residents always have access to city council meetings because of the internet, even if the council forgets to abide by several details within the OMA law.

“Mr. Hendee has not produced anyone who claims that they were unable to attend a meeting, and presumably any such person would have been able to find the location of city hall anyhow, since they would have read the notice on the city’s website in the first place,” he said. “The meetings are even live streamed on the web for residents who are unable to attend in person.”

Zeiser also said that although he believes Hendee meant well, to take his advice would harm the city more than it would help it.

“If Mr. Hendee’s wishes were met, and council meetings of the past 60 days were declared void, that would be the violation of democracy. It takes an extra ten seconds for some hypothetical person to find the phone number for the city.”

A look at the City of Hillsdale's website revealed that an address and phone number was listed at the bottom of each webpage but not on each public notice for meetings.

 

  • Stephen French

    I would hope a follow-up article would be printed if a violation was actually found, rather than just alleged by a citizen.

    • Ellsworth_Toohey

      Your city attorney has found violations and in fact OMA violations are chronic with this city…

      http://www.hillsdale.net/news/20160119/french-sworn-in-as-new-clerk

      Towards the end of the two-and-a-half hour meeting, Lovinger explained to the council the open meetings act violations that occurred at the prior council meeting and recommended the council rescind an amendment vote that put additional council members on committees.

      • Ellsworth_Toohey

        And in this instance, yes a phone number is a requirement in a public meeting notice. Without it, it’s as if the meeting wasn’t properly announced. The city wouldn’t have changed it if it was proper.

        • Stephen French

          No, I changed it as a courtesy to you and Joe Hendee. I firmly believe the OMA was not violated by these postings, just like I told you in previous posts. There are more than enough postings, both on-line and in City Hall that clearly identify where Council Meetings are held and how to contact the city, both with a phone number and email addresses. Your most recent claim of an OMA violation was based on an oversight to include the time of the meeting; once it was discovered, it was immediately updated and reposted. This isn’t a big conspiracy, here Jeff. Just like I messaged to you two days ago, there are some honest errors that are done — and staff immediately corrects those errors. To deem staff as unprofessional and “shady” is completely unprofessional and harmful to the entire community.

          • Ellsworth_Toohey

            I made absolutely no mention to you of this OMA violation, you are mistaking the potential OMA violation I alerted you and the county clerk of on March 14 of a different meeting. Hard to keep the OMA issues sorted out apparently….

            And yes, you did correct that. That is what “potential” meant in my e-mail to you.

            In this case the meeting went forward with a defective public notice. That is a violation of the OMA.

            And where here did I call staff “unprofessional and shady”? What I said here, about the story, was this:

            —“by ignoring the history here it trivializes the moral and ethical chasm that exists in city goverment.”

            I speak in facts Mr. French, not in emotions. Saying something is a “mistake” is all well in good, but when there are 8-10 mentions of it in the press over the last 3 years one begins to wonder if it’s a mindset. I’m fully aware you were the clerk only recently which lends further evidence it’s more a mindset than just “mistakes”.

            The OMA is not your enemy. In fact, as I’ve made public comment on, the city should strive to exceed it. I’d also suggest adopting one of the MML sample ethics ordinances.

            Lets strive for excellence and openness to the public, not barely complying with the law.

  • Ellsworth_Toohey

    I just love who picks your headlines…..

    —“City Council to become more open after citizen comment”

    A quick google search brings up at least 10 articles on either OMA violations or near violations with this very city… and those are just what are reported on in the last 2-3 years. Even the city attorney admits in some of those articles OMA violations occurred.

    Hope springs eternal would be my choice of the sidebar… but to the body….

    Lacking a phone number/address on a public notice is in fact a OMA violation if the meeting is held and decisions made since the public notice was defective. Is it a big deal by itself? I agree with the tone of the article it’s not…. yet by ignoring the history here it trivializes the moral and ethical chasm that exists in city goverment.

    History matters and it’s the best predictor of the future.

  • MarJohannesXII

    I will be presumptuous here in the beginning of my response to this article. I am not a city resident so I will take no side, but I think it is important to look at this issue on its principle.

    In Hillsdale, especially the home of a college that supports and teaches the Constitution, it shouldn’t be necessary to review the fact that we are not a Democracy, but a Republic form of government. In fact in the words of James Madison, we are precisely a Compound Republic. The word “Republic” comes from the latin “Res” and “Publica” which means the public thing. What is that public thing? It is the Law. We are a nation of laws, where all are suppose to be under the law.

    With the above stated, and considering that it is not disputed, let us continue examining the Open Meetings Act (OMA) law. On page four of the OMA hand book published by the Michigan Attorney General it says,

    “Public notice requirements –a meeting of a public body cannot be held unless public notice is given consistent with the OMA.7 A public notice must contain the public body’s name, telephone number, and address, and must be posted at its principal office and any other locations.”

    The law is written very clear in which it states, “a meeting of a public body cannot be held unless public notice is given consistent with the OMA.7” It does not use words like “may not” or “should not.” It very clearly states “CANNOT.” That is pretty clear English. The rest of that paragraph then states exactly what is suppose to be on the public notice and where it is to be posted. It does not state that only some of those items need to be on the notice, but that all of those items must be on the notice. It speaks nothing of intent by the public body, but only that these are requirements of the public
    body.

    Now on page six of that same handbook, let us look at what the law says the penalties are. The first paragraph says,

    Penalties for OMA violations – a public official who “intentionally violates” the OMA may be found guilty of a misdemeanor16 and may be personally liable for actual and exemplary damages of not more than $500 for a single meeting.17 The exemptions in the OMA must be strictly construed. The “rule of lenity” (i.e., courts should mitigate punishment when the punishment in the criminal statute is unclear) does not apply to
    construction of the OMA’s exemptions.18

    Now the law talks about intent. It says in part, “a public official who ‘intentionally violates’ the OMA may be found guilty of a misdemeanor16.” When the city resident informed the Council that the meeting on 3/20/2017 was not in compliance with the OMA and asked them if they were still going to have the meeting, they made a choice. A decision. The Council, after being told that they were in violation of the OMA
    “intentionally” continued on with the meeting. That makes the violation an intentional violation of the OMA. They did this all while having legal counsel present.

    We have always heard how those in authority are held to a higher standard. Let us review reality and past events and not deal with hyperbole. In the State of Michigan, the law requires you to carry a paper copy of your proof of insurance physically in the vehicle, even though law enforcement can tell just by running your tags if you have
    active insurance or not. If you get pulled over and you don’t have that piece of paper, you are guilty of a misdemeanor offense. You can be, and many Hillsdale County residence have been, arrested for this very offense. Once you are in court, and there is record of this, it does not matter if your intent was not to break the law, you are judged whether or not you had the proof of insurance in the vehicle at the time you were pulled over. It will cost you time and money, even if your intent was to follow the law.

    I think most everyone has heard the phrase, “ignorance of the law is no defense (excuse).” But what is the defense when you are told of the law and given a chance not to violate it, but still choose to violate it even while having paid legal counsel present?

    Ethics isn’t holding those in power to a higher standard, however, when those that are in power are held to different standard, then there is a problem. I am against those in power being held to a higher standard. As we are all suppose to be under the law, I believe ethics would require that those in power be held to the same standard of the law as the people. The principle that we are suppose to uphold is the law in this Republican form of government that our founders gave us…if we can keep it.

    • Ellsworth_Toohey

      Good post.

      The article doesn’t mention it, but Councilman Bill Zeiser is a Phd student at Hillsdale College. Stephen French who is claiming there is no OMA violation in the comment section, is the city clerk.