A former student was arrested by Coldwater Police on Wednesday, after Hillsdale College received news of a potential threat that sent campus into a two-hour lockdown.

College administrators lifted the lockdown at 2:15 p.m., after Coldwater Police reported they had detained the former student.

“The college is always going to take every step possible to ensure the safety of the campus community,” Rich Péwé, chief administrative officer for Hillsdale College, said in a press release. “Under the same circumstances, the college would not hesitate to take the same action.”

Director of Campus Security and Emergency Management William Whorley sent students an email at 12:26 p.m. alerting them to stay indoors and to be on the lookout for the suspect.

“The college has received information that a person, who left a residence from the surrounding area, may be armed,” Whorley said in the email. “Please stay indoors — You will be advised when it is all clear.”

While students sat in A.J.’s Café, the library, and classrooms, college security worked with local law enforcement and actively searched campus for the suspect. Student veterans and Assistant Professor of Management Peter Jennings volunteered to stand outside and guard the building with security, as well.

Hillsdale Police Chief Scott Hephner searched the Grewcock Student Union, looking over balconies and walking past tables to locate the suspect.

“There is a threat that is active,” Hephner said during the search. “While it is unlikely here, these lockdown precautions are necessary.”

After the lockdown was lifted, numerous students and faculty members shook the hands of local police and college security staff, thanking them for their diligence during the search.

“They did very well,” President Larry Arnn said in an email. “They consulted each other, kept me and each other informed, reasoned clearly, and coordinated with law enforcement. I enjoyed the cooperation of the student body and all the staff and faculty.”

In addition to thanking the law enforcement, administrators also said they were appreciative of the student body’s quiet and calm demeanor during the lockdown.

“We appreciate the way our students responded,” Diane Phillipp, vice president for student affairs for Hillsdale College, said in a press release. “They were calm and respectful of the situation.”

Coldwater Police said they wouldn’t comment on the condition of the former student.

Arnn said he felt bad for the former student and hoped he would be OK in the future.

“Sad about that,” Arnn said, “I wish him well, but I hope he is not a danger or further danger to others.”