SHARE
Emergency telephone alert responses. Grace DeSandro | Collegian

Following last week’s lockdown, Hillsdale College administrators are urging students, faculty, and staff to update their contact information, because many did not receive an emergency alert to their preferred phone number.

When students and faculty members start their term on campus, the college requires them to fill out an emergency contact form. But according to Executive Secretary Sheila Butler, some students and faculty members rush through the form and end up inputting the wrong numbers to alert them in an emergency situation.

“It’s important, especially during an emergency,” Butler said. “They can’t be reached unless the information is correct.”

Associate Dean of Women Rebekah Dell sent a campus-wide email on Tuesday advising and informing students of how to change their contact info through the myHillsdale portal.

Butler said overall, Hillsdale’s automated call during the lockdown was an overwhelming success. According to a report from the college’s contact database, the college made 3,378 calls, 87 percent of them successfully.

More than 1,700 of the emergency calls went to voicemail, and more than 1,200 picked up. The other calls resulted in hangups, busy signals, or no answers.

Some students and faculty members, however, did not receive the call at all, relying on family and friends to relay the information to them.

Junior Aidan Donovan said he didn’t receive the college’s automated phone call during the lockdown, leading to some panic from family members.

“I didn’t get the automated phone call from the college, but my mom did,” Donovan said. “She freaked out, and it probably got her more alarmed than she needed to be.”

When Donovan went to check his emergency contact information, however, he noticed that he had written his parents’ phone number in the space asking for his cell phone number. This is why his parents were called instead of him.

Like Donovan, junior Zoe Harness said her parents received the emergency call, but she did not. When her parents called her, she realized that the situation was more than a drill.

“I guess that just made me realize the severity of the situation,” Harness said. “At first, it seemed like the college was just taking precautionary measures. But when my parents called, it made it a more active situation.”

Harness did have her proper cell phone number in the portal but had her parents set as her primary contact in an emergency. While Harness said she thought it would be useful to set her cell phone to her primary contact, she chose to leave her parents on her form.

“When it comes down to it, if I’m in an emergency situation on campus, I’ll know when I’m in danger,” Harness said. “But I think it’s important for my parents to know.”

Butler said the emergency calls only go to the primary and secondary contacts on a student’s form, and it’s important to make sure they have their preferences clearly defined.

Students, faculty, and staff can update their contact information by logging into the myHillsdale portal and clicking on the insurance and emergency contact information tab on the left side of the main portal page.

“It is important for students to take a minute to confirm all emergency contact numbers are properly recorded in our emergency response system,” Dell said in an email to The Collegian. “This information is key to the efficient and accurate communication to campus during situations where urgent or important information needs to be relayed.”

SHARE
Previous articleStudents provide a look behind depression
Next article45 years of Imprimis
Thomas Novelly
Thomas Novelly
Collegian Editor-in-Chief, Thomas Novelly was born in Novi, Michigan, but was raised in Franklin, Tennessee, making him a self-proclaimed "Yankee gone South." Thomas began writing for The Collegian as a sophomore, and since has served as a reporter, columnist, and Assistant City News Editor. He has also worked for two major publications, interning at the Washington Free Beacon in D.C. and The Tennessean in Nashville. His work has been seen in National publications such as CBS News, National Review Online, Stars And Stripes, and USA Today. Follow him on Twitter @TomNovelly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • disqus_odKVC5cL1k

    The problem is trying to use 1 number for 2 purposes. Were I asked for an emergency contact number, for me, that would be my wife’s number. What good is it to call her with an alert, if I’m the one you are trying to alert. Then she would have to call me.

    Add a line to the form, broadcast announcement contact number, send the autodialer and text messages to that number.

    Emergency contact numbers should be called if there is an emergency with you, and they need to get in touch with someone about you. Calling them with nothing pertaining to you is a bad idea, because all of them will subsequently call the person the college was really trying to reach, then tying up the cellular infrastructure, which being rural, is thin to begin with.