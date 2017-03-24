As a senior AJ’s employee and avid ice cream eater, I’ve had the opportunity to try every ice cream flavor — countless times. While some were really only worth trying once (Paintball Blitz and World’s Fair Caramel Corn, for instance) most of the others are worth the $2.05 almost every day of the week.

Arguably one of the most expert AJ’s ice-cream aficionados at Hillsdale, I’ve put together a list of the top eight flavors. The perfect AJ’s Ice Cream scene requires a variety: some chocolate, some fruity, and some of everything else. Agree? Disagree? You can find me at AJ’s to discuss.

Scout’s Honor Mint Cookie:

Mint ice cream with chocolate covered mint cookie balls & a chocolate cookie fudge swirl.

It’s like Mint Chocolate Chip, but better. The mint is a stunning wintery shade of green with ribbons of milky chocolate oozed into every bite.

Anniversary Cake:

Gradma’s yellow cake batter ice cream full of cake bits and colorful frosting chunks.

Not unlike its cousin “Frosted Sugar Cookie,” “Anniversary Cake” is oddly colored and complex. However, the sugary yellow concoction and bright sprinkles make up one of the all-time favorites of AJ’s customers.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup:

Chocolate ice cream with a rich peanut butter ripple.

There’s ”Peanut Butter Cookie” (no longer in service), “Peanut Butter Landslide,” and “Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie,” but “Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup” takes the cake with its delicious peanut butter globs mixed into creamy chocolate ice cream.

Cookie Jar:

Not only does this flavor combine two of the best ice creams out there (“O-O-Oreo” and “Cookie Dough”), but the addition of M&M’s and oats easily place it in the top eight.

Salty ‘Cowamel’:

Vanilla ice cream with salty caramel swirl and chocolate-covered salted caramels.

Once you get over the name, this flavor will win over your heart and (more importantly) your taste buds. The heavenly proportions of caramel balance well with the chocolate.

Raspberry Chip Cheesecake:

Our creamy cheesecake ice cream with a raspberry swirl & loaded with chocolate chip flakes.

Every ice cream list needs a fruity option and what better choice than one that includes one of the best fruits, slivers of chocolate, and nuggets of cheesecake?

Michigan Pot Hole:

Thick, black-tar fudge in chocolate ice cream with chunks of chocolate asphalt.

The list couldn’t be complete without an ultimate chocolate flavor, and this fantastic chocolate chunk ice cream is almost as good as Michigan’s potholes are bad.

Peppermint Bark:

Peppermint flavored ice cream with crunchy peppermint bark and famous Moose Tracks fudge.

While many of the holiday-themed flavors can be odd and never quite seem to go away (I’m looking at you, “Apples, Peaches, Scrumptious Pie” and “Eggnog”), this Christmas classic is perfect for all times of the year. DISCLAIMER: Yes, Peppermint Crackle (with white chocolate flakes) was much better, but Peppermint Bark still makes the cut as No. 8 on the list.