I almost didn’t come to Hillsdale because I was afraid I couldn’t afford it. While Hillsdale is cheap compared to most private colleges, the total costs for the 2016-2017 academic year are almost $36,000. Even though other universities might cost closer to $50,000, that doesn’t negate the fact that $36,000 is a lot of money. For some students, paying $36,000 every year is a very real, very nerve-wracking struggle.

Fortunately, Hillsdale College is a magnanimous institution. Financial aid and generous scholarships enabled me to attend, and they can enable and assist all students — even seniors — to finish their education at Hillsdale.

If you’re struggling to pay your Hillsdale bills — whether that be housing or tuition — go talk to Rich Moeggenberg in the Financial Aid Office immediately.

Moeggenberg is responsible for allocating scholarships and financial aid for students, and he welcomes any student fearful about his financial future at Hillsdale. Moeggenberg will sit down with you, discuss your financial needs, and then find a way to help you. The Financial Aid Office likes to see that you’re involved with campus and committed to making it a better place — so show them how you’re involved in leadership or volunteer positions. Show them that you love Hillsdale and that Hillsdale needs you. Show them why you need to stay, and they’ll help you find more scholarship funds.

But Moeggenberg isn’t the only one who can help: Mae Bass, a senior biology major, visited Dean Philipp second semester of her sophomore year to inform her that she could not return to Hillsdale in the fall due to her financial situation, among other personal reasons. Dean Philipp, however, convinced Bass to stay by offering her enough scholarship funds to finish her Hillsdale education.

“The deans were ever so understanding of my situation,” Bass said.

Bass said Dean Philipp reminded her that “Hillsdale is about the people that you surround yourself with, the support of your friends, and the foundations that you build as your education grows and develops.”

Bass encouraged struggling students to discuss their financial situations with the deans or with the Financial Aid Office, because they are eager to help and don’t want students to leave because they can’t pay bills.

“Everyone has a different financial situation,” Bass said. “The Financial Aid Office has worked with everyone. They will literally bend over backwards to keep you here, because they understand that you need to be here.”

So if you need financial help to stay at Hillsdale, don’t hesitate to walk into Dean Philipp’s office or the Financial Aid Office and discuss your options with the people who care about you and your education. The administration wants you to succeed, and wants you to be here. So talk to them. Ask them for more scholarship money if you need it — don’t just take out another loan. Show them why you belong here, and they’ll find a way to keep you here until you graduate.