Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to an op-ed written by Editor-in-Chief Tom Novelly in last week’s edition of the Collegian. The article, titled “Trump, save ‘My Way’ for ‘The Last Dance’ not the first,” is well written, but misses the mark.

The song celebrated the journey down the road, travelled by few, to the greatest office in the land. As I stood in the audience, gazing up at the new first couple, it was like looking at a campfire that you can’t take your eyes off. It was warm and emotional for many, including me. The historic moment I witnessed, along with many others, left its mark. But why?

It had meaning.

Mr. Novelly suggested Mr. Trump should “slow down,” that the “curtain call isn’t for four more years, maybe even longer.” On the contrary, he should speed up. Our American exceptionalism, espoused almost ad nauseam here at Hillsdale, has spiraled downward for years. Now is our time to shine again in this complicated and dangerous world. A president who puts the power back in our hands, who finally reserves a seat at his table for the everyday American, is what we celebrated on the night of Jan. 20. As I looked up that night and saw the new president mouthing, “I did it my way” to his First Lady, I felt proud.

The song marks an end to Mr. Trump’s personal life, one filled with elegance, success, wealth, and indulgence. This country, as Mr. Trump has repeated multiple times throughout his campaign, has given him so much. Now it is his turn, and, to him, his obligation, to give back to his country. His civic life has begun. Every stroke of his pen, every public appearance, every song danced to now has undeniable meaning. The song’s memorable phrases like “when there was doubt… I ate it up and spit it out” seem highly expressive of his campaign, and I can’t think of one more fitting for the occasion.

Yes, it indeed was his way, and we’re all better off because of it.

Sincerely,

Jack Sinko

Mr. Sinko is a junior studying politics