National Boy Scouts Jamboree, via Wikimedia Commons

The Boy Scouts of America are struggling. Since 1999, scouting membership has decreased by over a third, or one million boys. Founded in 1910, the program peaked in 1970 with 4.6 million members. This year over 2 million American boys between the ages of seven to 17 participate in scouting. Boys have lost interest in scouting and the program needs to rebrand itself to grow. This was not solved when on Jan. 30, 2017, the BSA voted to end its ban on girls who identified as boys. In fact, it is ridiculous, even from a conservative perspective, that the organization saw fit to include transgender children but not girls.

These membership numbers are important when the organization’s inclusiveness is questioned. It is clear there needs to be a change in how the program markets itself. Maybe it needs to expand its parameters for membership. Or perhaps the American population no longer perceives scouting to be as valuable as it did in 1970.
Whatever the reason, scouting is not mounting a comeback, and its most recent policy change isn’t going to affect it one way or the other. The BSA did not implode when it finally acknowledged the existence of homosexual scouts in 2014. It did not collapse when openly gay leaders were allowed shortly after. It seems ridiculous that sexual orientation would even be a topic of conversation in an organization that focuses its efforts on children. It is a shame these decisions were not made earlier, but it is also sad to see no net positive change in the group’s membership.
While it was ridiculous that gay scouts were suppressed, it is just as absurd that the BSA would admit transgender children. Anyone 14 and older, of any gender or sexual orientation, can participate in Venturing, scouting’s underappreciated co-ed program, along with Sea Scouts and a variety of camp staff opportunities.

These potential transgender members aren’t adults who are fully aware of their decisions, but children who aren’t even old enough to apply for jobs. By the time scouts are developing into men and coming to grips with their sexuality, they’ve almost aged out of the program. Gender dysphoria is not the same.
A 2014 Hastings Research Center study showed that most children with gender dysphoria outgrow it and become homosexual adults, with a minority living as straight adults. The rapid normalization of child gender dysphoria has created more pressure for nonconforming children to continue their gender transition into adulthood.
This decision was a step in the wrong direction, but it hardly warrants the celebration that has followed. Opening the BSA to transgender scouts instead of making it a co-ed scouting movement only reinforces gender stereotypes and tells girls that the toys they play with, the clothes they wear, even the colors they like, could impact how they live the rest of their lives. The BSA’s new policy encourages parents to determine their children’s gender identities before they even reach puberty.
The reaction to this decision has been exaggerated on both sides. Supporters are hailing it as an amazing step forward even though it only affects a tiny portion of grade school children. Outrage from opposition is just as ridiculous because so few are affected.
If this was an attempt to be more inclusive, it has simply exacerbated the issue of childhood gender dysphoria. If this was an attempt to increase numbers, the disgusted withdrawal of many scouters will easily offset the small number of transgender boys who join the Boy Scouts. Had the BSA really wanted to be progressive and overcome its membership struggle, it would have created an adapted version of its program for girls instead.

 

Mr. Pappalardo is a junior studying marketing management.

Joe Pappalardo
He is from Loveland, Ohio. After getting hands-on reporting experience at a naval battle, he now works as the assistant Web Editor for the Collegian. One of the last members of Hillsdale’s computer science program, Joe is considering a marketing or accounting major. Email: jpappalardo@hillsdale.edu | @joepappalardo95

  • Aw, Joe, c’mon now… being transgender is not a “decision,” it’s a biological trait of the brain, and no, the majority do NOT outgrow it. And no, there is not “pressure” to transition, either. In fact, if you had researched the medical standards, you would know how wrong you are.

    The study you mention has been taken out of context to support this argument by all too many anti-transgender… well, for the sake of being nice, let’s call them “people”… and it actually discusses gender dysphoria, not being transgender. The two are not the same thing, and the American Psychiatric Association, WPATH and various other authorities in the field make that very clear in their descriptions of both. Gender dysphoria is not a necessary condition of being transgender, and being transgender does not inherently imply gender dysphoria, at least not to the degree of the context in which the term is bandied about in such anti-trans circles.

    In fact, the very qualifications for a childhood determination of being transgender *preclude* the possibility that it’s “just a phase.” There has to be evidence that this is a permanent thing before the medical community, based on the current body of research and evidence, will even CONSIDER puberty-suppressing hormone treatment for children. It’s a high bar to clear, and those who don’t clear it don’t undergo the treatment.

    Instead of reciting the same old talking points, I would encourage you to delve deeper into the topic, because relying on just one study that (incorrectly) circulates amongst the anti-argument crowd doesn’t help your case here.

    Fact is, transgender boys are boys. They have every right and reason to be Boy Scouts, and yes, the name can remain “Boy Scouts” with them in the organization.

    Now, I *will* agree with you on the idea of making scouting gender-nonspecific. Whether kids are transgender or not, interests among individuals are not the same across the board, nor should they be. That being said, I think the celebration here is certainly warranted, because it IS a step in the right direction. The BSA has so steeped itself in outdated gender roles — while the GSA has long recognized such absurdity as counterproductive — that the Boy Scouts organization has discriminated and enforced its way into a corner. The fact that they’ve begun to recognize this is a good thing. The fact that they’re welcoming kids who they excluded before is a good thing. The fact that they’re moving toward understanding that biological differences do not mean lack of morality or faith — albeit incomplete (because they still don’t recognize the biological aspect) and long overdue — is a good thing.

    Your conclusion, however, is on the wrong track again. If people leave because they’re disgusted, good riddance. Scouting will survive as society at large comes to understand what I’ve described to you here. It won’t be a decrease in numbers for very long. Your assumption that lack of social acceptance in there here and now will somehow cripple the organization fails to take into account the fact that we, as a society, tend to move past our ignorance as the facts become more readily apparent. That’s just as true now as it always has been. And if transgender boys wanted to participate in activities for girls, the BSA wouldn’t have to start a girls-oriented roster of activities, the Girl Scouts would be their choice. But transgender boys are not girls, Joe. They’re boys. They always have been and they always will be. That boy in New Jersey who prompted this decision? He’s in Boy Scouts because he’s a boy, and he wants to do the things that Boy Scouts do. He wants — he DESERVES — to be able to participate as the boy *that he is.* And there are many others.

    Don’t deny them that opportunity just because you’re holding on to one out-of-context study.