The City of Hillsdale’s unofficial motto, “It’s the people” might have a home in Hillsdale after all.

City Councilman Brian Watkins raised the possibility of placing the slogan on the city’s water tower at a Jan. 24 city council meeting. Watkins said he came up with this idea after looking at a recent Board of Public Utilities report, which shows that the water tower is due to be repainted.

“It just occured to me that since the community came together over the entrance signs last year, this might be a good opportunity to move ‘It’s the people’ — or whatever town motto we come up with — to the repainted tower,” he said.

Watkins’ idea, however, is only an idea right now.

“On the budget side, the money would likely have to come from a third party or some other fundraiser,” he said.

According to BPU superintendent of Water Distribution Bill Briggs, the BPU has hired a company to project costs of repainting and maintaining the water tower. Briggs said the BPU does not know how much it will cost to repaint the water tower, or what design it will paint on the tower yet.

“One thing the company we hired to forecast costs said we have to do early is come up with a logo so we won’t be making changes when we get down into the job,” he said.

Penny Swan, a Hillsdale resident who favors the old “It’s the people” welcome signs, said she likes Watkins’ idea but would still like to see the old signs returned to the highway.

“I would still like to see a city slogan that acknowledges the people of Hillsdale, and the people includes the town, the college — everyone really — instead of just the ‘Home of Hillsdale College’ signs on the freeway.”

Swan said in addition to the water tower she would want signs on the edge of town — greeting passing motorists. In her opinion, the water tower does not sufficiently welcome visitors.

“It’s in the middle of the city and not on the freeway,” she said.

Along with City Councilman Adam Stockford, Swan has created an unofficial committee intended to propose a new unofficial motto for the city of Hillsdale. According to City Clerk Stephen French’s office, Swan’s committee does not have any official capacity to place an unofficial motto anywhere, but it can bring ideas before the city council.

Although she is open to all suggestions for a town motto, Swan said she hopes “It’s the people” will be recognized.

“In my mind, it’s the people that make this town special,” she said. “We have a lot of great things in this town — the college offers free concerts, we have a great radio station — and it’s the people that make this town special.”