National Harbor, Md. — Shortly after alt-right leader Richard Spencer entered the convention hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference, security guards escorted him out of the building.  

CPAC spokesman Ian Walters told National Public Radio that CPAC officials ejected Spencer from the conference because he was perceived as a disruptive force.

“His views are repugnant and have absolutely nothing to do with conservatism or what we do here,” he said.

Spencer is the president of the white-nationalist think tank, The National Policy Institute, and the self-proclaimed voice of the alt-right, a political and ideological faction that believes the United States is a country reserved for white, Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

Once he had been ejected, Spencer took to Twitter outside of the convention center to disparage those within:

He also tweeted about Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, saying that he was a “nice gentleman” but that his approach was insufficient because “we live in revolutionary times.”

Spencer said in an email later that these tweets refer to how he believes that in the long run, his movement will win “the battle of ideas — the battle for culture and civilization.”

Spencer also said he thinks CPAC officials removed him from the conference without due cause.

“A major event like CPAC should be open to sharing ideas and debating one’s opponents in a civilized way,” he said. “Indeed, I purchased a ticket and acted in a polite and courteous manner, and many journalists and attendees alike were interested in my ideas. Those who initiated my expulsion had the perfect opportunity to challenge those ideas but chose to ban them instead.”

Spencer’s expulsion comes just days after CPAC officials disinvited keynote speaker Milo Yiannopoulos following the uncovery of videos in which the former Breitbart journalist defended pedophilia. Spencer and Yiannopoulos have both been called spokesmen for the alt-right.

Spencer said he dislikes this comparison, because he believes it marks a misunderstanding of how much more radical his views are in comparison to those of  Yiannopoulos. He also said he thinks Yiannopoulos only used the alt-right as a self-promotion tool.

“Milo was skilled at battling this liberal establishment and the self-described left but represented nothing outside of his brand,” Spencer said. “A much watered-down version of alt right — alt-light — was a bandwagon useful for his publicity at that time.”

CPAC veteran and junior Noah Weinrich said Spencer’s notion of protecting American culture is deeply racist, only similar to conservative values on its face. According to Weinrich, the alt-right believes any group outside of their imagined American tradition — Muslims, Jews, Hispanics — threatens the integrity of American culture.

“It rejects liberalism or abstract philosophical talk of rights or government,” he said. “But Spencer grafts on his ideas of race and ethnicity and takes it to the highest degree.”

  • Rehbock

    Unfortunately the same “courtesy” was not extended to Trump. Just because he likes guns and is spoiled white brat does not make him a conservative. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ce92998340e040c464de8b65d786789a69654073d55aab35425468c0590bbcd0.jpg

    • Jason Genovani

      Glad to see you added “white” in there. Bet you wouldn’t mention Obama’s skin color if you were expressing your disdain for him.

      • Gern

        I’m not sure if this particular individual would mention Obama’s skin color, but I’ve seen references to Obama’s ethnicity continually for over 8 years, often tongue in cheek insults, sometimes outright bigotry, by just about everyone on the right.
        Besides, the point the commentator was trying to make is that the alt right is reserved for spoiled white men.

        • tourist1

          Spoiled and utterly lacking in gratitude.

      • Rehbock

        My disdain for Obama is solely base on his failure – when he still had the power- to lock Trump up in Guantanamo and have a mental health evaluation performed.

    • Clint Fitzgerald

      When i think of the word conservative i think of cucks and traitors like John
      McCain.

      • Keyser Soze

        From hero to traitor.. You sir, should probably go back to whichever country your family immigrated from.

      • Skeptic

        You adolescent alt-righters, with your memes and your oh-so-clever little terms like “cuckservative”, “lulz”and “kek”, sitting around your mother’s basement on 4chan, snickering and masturbating using a secret handshake. Only thing worse is the grown men who use the terms in an effort to impress the cooler kids. Sad little boys, wishing they had anything in life. I’m not a conservative, but McCain has more patriotism in his ball-sweat than you’ll have in a lifetime.

        • Totally agree, my father served in two wars WWII and Korean. I’m also not a GOPer but respect sen. MC Cain. Let’s see how many of these hinterland Looney’s could endure years in No. VN prison.

        • plukasiak

          Our Maximum Leader also suffered torture during Vietnam. The venereal diseases he contracted during that period (while getting deferments for disappearing bone spurs) required very painful injections of antibiotics to treat. Oh! The humanity!

      • USA Free

        That’s pretty rich calling John McCain, POW and head of the Senate Armed Services Committee a traitor. Go brush your tooth you fool.

        • Yes, while you’re at it why don’t you pull Milo’s beads out of your arse

        • Steve

          McCain is a traitor to many former POW’s and MIA’s for spilling his guts to the VC in exchange for favors and for being instrumental in the normalization of trade relations with Vietnam in the 1990’s

        • Magpie Martele

          Songbird who thinks what Merkel is doing is wonderful.

  • zika peruz

    “protecting American culture is deeply racist” said the cuckservative

    • Jason Genovani

      Yeah, I scoffed when I read that.

    • Anita Rosey

      Yeh and every country in the world has only one race and one religion only

      • Rascal

        Many of them have one dominant people and culture, or did in the very recent past. As is becoming plainly clear there case where there isn’t there is racial and political strife.

    • Anita Rosey

      Think. Ffs plural

  • Keyser Soze

    American culture is based on immigrants.. from all parts of the world.. not just his little corner.

    • George286

      Not really true, actually very misleading, we were not something created by the U.N. “American culture” is derived directly from Anglo culture, akin to Canada, Australia and Ireland, but with a rebellion leaving a non-sectarian government, the first country explicitly formed by an explicit legal agreement, the Constitution and with 200 years of infusions from immigration from other cultures. It has nothing directly to do with race or tribe or or religion or hereditary government, unlike any other country, anyone can join and have their own version of liberty as long as they buy into that basic relationship. That stew is our culture. That’s where Nazi white supremacists make their mistake (aside from being creepy b-tards), they think culture is welded to race somehow. Our basic OS however is a derivative form of British culture, their basic legal system defining our interrelationships.

      • Jun

        It may have originated so, but that doesn’t mean it should be perpetually so. If you want a all-white society, go back to Europe and leave real Americans alone. There are plenty of all-white countries suck in medieval superstitions just for your types. Modern day America is defined by success of this inclusive, diverse culture represented by technology and finance giants that lead the world. And don’t worry, white people won’t go extinct. So please don’t act on that fear.

        • Magpie Martele

          Yes it does. Only America’s enemies think otherwise.

        • Magpie Martele

          Have you seen what happened in Sweden last night?

  • Waxx Arrific

    Mr. Spencer’s views are not in line with the majority of Americans YET.

    He shares some interesting movement technicals with Mr. Trump:

    1. Many of his supporters are Closeted, and therefore unheard and unrepresented.

    2. Many Americans believe that minorities are overrepresented in government, social, and economic aspects of American life.

    3. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Spencer’s organization represents a backlash against perceived liberal agendas in the United States at the beginning of the 21st Century.

  • MDCORR

    Drumpf is wallowing with the dregs of society,

    • CFStx

      Wow, I’ve been promoted from deplorable?

      • MDCORR

        If the shoe fits….you make that call.

        • Eagle_Eyed

          That’s a very racist picture you have as your avatar…shame shame

          • MDCORR

            That is Chief Blackhawk…..

  • WHATCHU Talkin’boutWillis

    Can’t this Spencer guy find a “REAL job” in private sector free enterprise work?

    What is wrong with the government JOB freeloaders of today?

    Like Bannon, Reince Priebus, Sean Spicer, KellyAnne Conway, Rudy Giuliani, etc, etc, etc….. They’re ALL Communists, obviously ! ! ! !

    • Magpie Martele

      That’s Hillary-us!

      • WHATCHU Talkin’boutWillis

        Are you referring to when Hillary was a practicing lawyer, before her political marriage and then her elective office & government service jobs?

        What are you talking about?

        More than two words helps to communicate if you have some sort of epiphany , like a ‘rational thought’ , eh Mag-Peep?

        Were you home schooled? Does Betsy DeVos want MORE home schooling, to save government money?

    • bellfri

      Connection?

      • WHATCHU Talkin’boutWillis

        You could try a connection from your brain to your typing fingers?

        WTF are you asking me that question for MOROSE one?

      • WHATCHU Talkin’boutWillis

        Ahhhh, bat’s in the belfry & you?

        ‘Bats in the belfry’ refers to someone who acts as though he has bats careering around his topmost part, that is, his head.

        This piece from the Ohio newspaper The Newark Daily Advocate, October 1900:

        To his hundreds of friends and acquaintances in Newark, these purile [sic] and senseless attacks on Hon. John W. Cassingham are akin to the vaporings of the fellow with a large flock of bats in his belfry.”

        Ambrose Bierce, also American, used the term in a piece for Cosmopolitan Magazine, in July 1907, describing it as a new curiosity:

        “He was especially charmed with the phrase ‘bats in the belfry’, and would indubitably substitute it for ‘possessed of a devil’, the Scriptural diagnosis of insanity.”

        The use of ‘bats’ and ‘batty’ to denote odd behaviour originated around the same time as ‘bats in the belfry’ and the terms are clearly related. Again, the first authors to use the words are American:

        1903 A. L. Kleberg – Slang Fables from Afar: “She … acted so queer … that he decided she was Batty.”

        1919 Fannie Hurst – Humoresque: “‘Are you bats?’ she said.”

  • plukasiak

    Talk about biting the hand that feeds you…

  • Joe Johnson

    I would bet big money (((Noah Weinrich)) is a huge supporter of Israel. A country which is as “racist” and nationalistic as Richard Spencer. They built a wall to keep Arabs out. They ban immigrants based on race. One standard for the Jews, another for the Gentiles.

    • DivineProvidence

      Ah, but this is the paradox. American Jews (who are mostly of the liberal flavor) find it okay to talk about the “Jewish State” or “Muslim countries”, but make any mention of Christian America or Christian Europe and they begin foaming at the mouth.

      • Joe Johnson

        “Conservatism” couldn’t hold up to the scrutiny of the Alt-Right’s logic. It’s why Spencer was banned. They know there is no logical defense for this blatant hypocrisy.

        • DivineProvidence

          Conservatism’s main theme is limited government. The concept of limited government is utterly alien to the vast majority of the world. Ideals such as democracy, rule of law, conservatism etc. are wholly products of the Western mind.

    • Noah Weinrich

      Yeah, Israel’s pretty cool. Especially the fact that their Parliament has significant Arab representation.

    • Magpie Martele

      Wouldn’t be surprised if he holds dual citizenship.

  • DivineProvidence

    As the Balkanization of America continues, European Americans will be left with no choice, but to vote along ethnic/racial lines. We’re beginning to see signs of this already happening in the 2016 presidential election as a higher percentage of Whites voted for the GOP. In the long run, America has no future. As states in the south west become majority Hispanic they will begin to secede.

    • Gregory Dillon

      You win the dumb comment of the day, congratulations.

    • CFStx

      DivineProvidence, (a lofty name for the holder of such a small worldview) if you believe that you should start your own “White Folks Party,” because you would inevitably become POTUS some day. Bet all you have on it to show you truly believe “racial lines” will define future politics. Dinosaurs predicting the future, nyuk, nyuk!!

      • Rascal

        This is why Whites have to begin asking themselves “what does conservative off me”. The truth of the matter is, not much.

    • tourist1

      It seems this last election caused a lot of division amongst Americans, whether it was black/white/Hispanic, alt-right/conservative/elite-establishment, rural/urban, red/blue state, rich/middle class, educated/not educated, and of course reptards/demtards/libtards. Reminds me of the old maxim: divide and conquer.
      Question now is what to do with the divide:keep it going or heal the rift? If we vote with our feet by moving to a red or blue state, we actually could Balkanize the U.S. Then Russia, and at the rate we’re going Mexico, etc. would be happy at such a disintegration of this country. But healing the rift takes a lot of effort if you’re angry and spiteful towards others. Particularly if it’s coming from the top.

      • DivineProvidence

        In my opinion, there is nothing you can do to ‘heal the rift’. The culture of European Americans is simply not compatible with that of Hispanics. Our sense of following the rule of law, justice, fairness etc. doesn’t mean the same thing.

        You will never hear a European American advocate for open borders with Europe or allowing the entry of illegal aliens from Europe. Whites are not bound by any primitive sense of tribalism or kinship that we see among Blacks or Hispanics. Whereas Hispanics will openly advocate for their tribal interests in open defiance of the law. A prime example of this is Jorge Ramos. Whereas, European Americans do not have the equivalent of a Jorge Ramos and never will. Our culture is based on ideals, the rule of law, and strong institutions. These things are utterly foreign concepts to Latin America or Africa.

        • tourist1

          I’m concerned about those that currently reside here. In other words, we need to get our own house in order, including Blacks, Hispanics and European Americans as a first rule of order. Whether or not to open the doors is another conversation.

          • DivineProvidence

            But the doors are already wide open and aside from a handful of politicians, there is no will to keep them closed. Corporations need an ever increasing number of consumers to keep the profits going, regardless of whether or not the USA becomes a failed state like Mexico, S. Africa, or Brazil.

        • TheCureToEndFoolishmess

          You really need to look inwards and examine the myths you perceive as truth. Who are the most notorious criminals in American history and (2), which rule of law did they obey/uphold?

          • Rascal

            Wrong, “thecure”. It would be far more beneficial if people like you accepted reality and began considering real solutions to the decline of America, even if they are considered “wrong think”.

          • tourist1

            You mean like consistent education, nutrition, shelter at a young age? Or maybe jobs at reasonable wages? Or health care coverage that isn’t determined by who is in office this week. Then again, this past election does show a dilution of the gene pool. Not exactly our best and brightest.

          • Rascal

            Welcome to a multicultural democracy, lol. Where ingroup/tribal interests determine policy, and a consistent consensus is impossible to come by.

    • TheCureToEndFoolishmess

      There is always a choice-the alternative may be repugnant, however it is still a choice. As an example-a devout Jewish person is stranded in the desert with nothing but unclean food. Now, he could starve to death or eat the pork and the other offerings-not optimal choices but he has a choice.

      • 73angelD

        1. How did pigs get to a deserted island?
        2. Without proper refrigeration no one would be eating meat considering it would be rotten.
        3. Your comment shows a rather stupid and lazy thought process.

        • TheCureToEndFoolishmess

          (1) The same way they are in the USA-they were brought by the Europeans.
          (2) Ahh, salted pork, dried pork (jerky) could last a long time unrefrigerated. Before the advent of refrigeration, meats lasted a pretty long time but I take it your history does not go that far back.
          (3) Thank you for the compliment.
          P.S. No one mentioned island but you. Arizona, Nevada, has them but they are not islands.

  • George286

    They removed him because his racist ideas are too vile and loathsome to even suffer his presence, plenty of good cause to do it.

  • Donald Jackson
  • skeptic2525

    What kind of fucked up university do you people attend? You’re proud of your racist university president and you’re proud that the notorious racist Richard Spencer praised him?

    • Bob Robb

      Racist and proud of it. When non-white vermin want a better life, they don’t go to Haiti, Mexico or Africa. THEY GO TO THE NEAREST WHITE COUNTRY, WHITE NEIGHBORHOODS AND WHITE SCHOOLS. Non-whites cannot create a better life anywhere in the world. In 2005, the widow of the late MLK Jr. had to move out of her black neighborhood because of feral black criminals She didn’t feel safe living with Negros, so…..she ran away from her own kind and moved to a nice safe clean WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD where she would feel safe….living among dirty rotten white racists. Up scale blacks can’t stand their own kind and move for safety to WHITE neighborhoods when they can afford to do so. The purpose of civil rights laws was to make is easier for feral blacks to run away from each other.

  • teapartydoc

    Identity politics have been used successfully by the Democrats for decades now. Trump won the election by using the Steve Sailer approach and expanded the white vote in key states. He is in the process of putting a wedge between the black and Hispanic blocs.
    European identity is already in play. Too late to ignore.
    Best thing “true conservatives” can do is sit back and enjoy the ride.

    • DivineProvidence

      Conservatism will never appeal to blacks or hispanics, aside from a few isolated cases. Culturally, it is simply not part of their ethos. As the United States is flooded with people from the 3rd world (Middle East, Latin America, Africa), conservatism will find an ever smaller percentage of people it appeals to. Ultimately, the suits at CPAC2017 are fighting a losing war. The future of European Americans lies in the creation of a country based on identity and culture.

      In history, Rome ceased being Rome after the barbarian invasions. The name/title remained the same, but the nature of the Roman state and society had nothing in common with the founders, ergo the decline and eventual collapse of the Roman Empire. The United States is following the same trajectory.

  • DivineProvidence

    America no longer resembles a nation. It resembles a collection of various competing ethnic groups, each vying for victimhood status in order to obtain wealth and power. Balkanization has already begun to take place. In California, you have Hispanic politicians who refuse to support existing immigration laws or any kind of enforcement because their position exists solely to advance Hispanic interests. It is no coincidence that California is currently majority Hispanic and growing and there is open talk of secession.

    • TheCureToEndFoolishmess

      I say the north-eastern states and California should secede from the Union-we give the most and receive the least. Let us see how you fare. Penn could stay.

    • Aldo69

      Imagine CA, OR and WA becoming their own nation unencumbered by the backward red states and engaged in vigorous commerce with the rest of the Pacific rim. Their own currency, their own sovereignty and immigration rules against those left in the United States. Sounds pretty good if you live on the West Coast and the rest can be rid of their leebrals.

  • Aldo69

    Does anyone know what a “conservative” is anyway? It is often used as an identity tag but seems to mean many things to different people and much of it does jive with the origins of the word.

  • CWK

    Cracks me up. California is a bunch of leftist hippie asshats that are against free speech when they won’t let Yainnopoulos talk. President Orangesicle with his tiny hands (you know what they say about guys with small hands – probably why he and all his supporters are so angry..) threatens to pull all federal funding to the state as a response. Anyone remember this? Now they are trying to backpedal since they can openly support racism, not pedophilia, and “dis-invite” him. Laughable.

    • Rascal

      Why should Berkeley get tax payer money? They are not owed anything by anyone.

      • CWK

        Can’t argue with stupid. You win.

        • Rascal

          I am just saying that using those two examples like they are both apples is laughable.

          • CWK

            Wanna know what’s going on? Here it is. It’s a kid’s basketball game. We’re the parents. As long as no one gets injured and the game gets called the same both ways, we can all get along. But the problem arises when your kid goes down because another kid pushed him. Instinct kicks in and you get pissed. If the official makes the call… it’s all good. No call and you’re looking for the other kid’s father after the game. I don’t have a lot of confidence in the right’s ability to understand complex issues, but you actually seem somewhat intelligent. I hope you grasp the message. – The game needs to be called the same both ways- Right now it’s not. Left wingers protest and they’re snowflakes. Trump cries about the media and??? He’s a snowflake – if it’s true one way – it’s true the other. UC Berkley uninvited Popadopolous (or whatever) and the response is… cut funding to the entire state? The CPAC uninvited him and… it’s all good? Nope. Either way, I’m convinced a fight is coming because this isn’t going to get fixed and neither side is going to back down.

  • Flick Yoli

    “Conservative” = Shabbos Goyim

    • Bob Robb

      “Conservativism” has been a fraud ever since the end of WW2. The purpose of much of the “conservative movement” was to lull whites into a sense of blindness by the doctrine of “colorblindness”. The operative word is “blind.”

  • Rascal

    Whites need to ask themselves “what has conservatism done for me?” The truth is, not much. in the last 50 years you have trillions wastes on ME wars, lowered home ownership, stagnating wages, and now a declining life span. That’s right, a declining life span for White males in a supposed 1st world country. Pathetic.

    Conservatives need to pander to Whites like you do to Hispanics or you risk losing them forever, which would end you.

  • Bob Robb

    Conservativism is irrelevant to the political reality which is not a clash between small and big government advocates. Both parties advocate big government. The clash is racial. America is a racial spoils system in which races compete in a Darwinian struggle for survival for college placements and jobs against each other. Only WHITES are not allowed to compete as an organized competitor, but are forced to compete as independent isolated individuals against non_whites who compete as organized teams that are funded and in most cases subsidized by the Government. WHITES have been stripped of their rights of freedom of association by mis-named Orwellian civil rights laws which relate to “civil rights” only in so far as they’re designed to strip white people of their civil rights. These laws against racial discrimination are not enforced against any race except white people. Once whites realized the nature of this political reality, revolt and organize, they will stand a fighting chance in the Darwinian struggle for survival and the socially engineered dispossession and ethnic cleansing of WHITES will be finally opposed.

  • disqus_dl3KF2Fkxy

    Woah, some of these comments are truly terrible. “Non-white vermin”?!?! “Racist and proud”?!? What the hell??? These are people you’re talking about. Sometimes I feel ashamed to be associated with this school.

    • FridayNightEcon

      Many commenters (I suspect that it’s all using the terms you reference) are not from Hillsdale.