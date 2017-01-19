“Wakey wakey!” The first time Jeremy Collins used that phrase during the trip was on the three-hour bus ride from Mount Bental in the Golan Heights to Jerusalem. Though he’s a tour guide in Israel, Collins grew up in Liverpool, England, and many of his phrases are much more British than Israeli, including “swimming costume” and “smashing.” But the Hillsdale students fixated on “wakey wakey,” even asking Collins to record it on a speaker to use as an alarm clock.

Collins first met current Hillsdale students in 2016 when he worked as a guide for one of the Hillsdale buses that visited Israel last year. From that trip, Hillsdale got a reputation as the “smart school,” and Collins told the most recent group that he requested the Hillsdale bus this year. Though Collins said this year’s bus was “not as wonderful as Michael Lucchese,” (a junior who went on the trip last year), he befriended every student who went on the trip.

“I just liked how personal he was,” Senior Jared Eckert said. “I also really liked his story about why he decided to come to Israel after seeing Poland and Auschwitz. He wasn’t just a flat person, there was a lot more to him. He also knew how to have fun, which is important in the midst of learning about serious issues,”

Collins’ funny phrases and witty sense of humor captured the attention of the students, but they said his knowledge was even more impressive. Collins moved from England to Israel in 2007. Even after graduating college with a degree in Middle Eastern history, Collins spent two years in training before receiving certification to be a tour guide. He said it’s easy to remember so much information about a subject he’s passionate about.

“For me, Israel is home,” Collins said in a message. “In a spiritual sense, it’s the place that as a Jew I feel I belong. Life is all about purpose and here I can say that I am a part of something larger than myself and that is a great feeling. Jerusalem is such a melting pot of cultures and a powder keg of competing histories. There’s never a dull moment, and it’s the best place to be a guide!”

Senior Christian Allison, on the Hillsdale bus this year, said Collins brought his own Jewish faith into the trip, but added plenty of Christian context as well.

“I liked that he was Jewish. It was really helpful to me to get his perspective on the Jewish culture and how it relates to Christianity. He had a perspective on Israel that I’d never heard before. He was extremely knowledgeable about Christianity too, and all of the holy sites we visited. He was also really funny with his Jewish jokes, and he kept the atmosphere light,” Allison said.

Collins gives plenty of different kinds of tours, but spent 10 days with Hillsdale, accompanying the busload of students and professors. He would explain the surroundings while riding on the bus with Hillsdale, ate with them, and even slept in the same hotel many of the nights. Though he said he was sad to be leaving his wife and two children for ten days, he said he loves his job.

“Is there a better job in the world? I get to show off the city I love, meet interesting people, walk around outdoors (as opposed to being stuck in an office),” Collins said in a message. “It’s a real honor to be a representative of my country to the world. Oh, and I get to eat falafel every day!”

He said he sometimes has to reign in his natural inclination to use swear words, sticking to “oh my guide” instead — a phrase that occasionally catches on with tourists, according to Collins. Though he gives tours every day, he said he never tires of it because it’s always different to see the country through new eyes.

“Seriously, the ability to put a smile on people’s faces is really rewarding,” Collins said.

Junior Gina Hawersaat, who visited Israel last year, said Jeremy was an important part of the trip for them as well.

“He was really informed about everything. He always gave both sides of every story and allowed you to choose which was more plausible. He would explain both the traditional opinion and any new research. And he was funny,” Hawersaat said.

Collins invites everyone to come experience the culture he loves.

“There are real people here with real stories, fears, and loves. Come and meet them and you will never be the same again.”