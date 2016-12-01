SHARE
ya-1
Kendi teaches young people the history of race relations in America | Amazon

“March: Book Three” charts the concluding events of John Lewis’s memoir of his participation in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. John Lewis, Georgia state Representative and former civil rights activist, joins author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell to enumerate the woes of the black man in pre-voting rights America in the style of a classic comic book. The first two books of “March” chart Lewis’ upbringing and introduction into the civil rights cause. This installment completes Lewis’ graphic memoir, ending with the signing of the  the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. A memoir that reads like a political pamphlet, this book lacks literary appeal.

The book begins with the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 15, 1963, and follows the struggles of civil rights activists to depose Governor Wallace and win the Alabama vote for the blacks. Author and protagonist, Lewis interprets the events depicted in bold black and white cartoons on every page. As the images depict the violence of the movement, the book takes the form of a list of grievances made against civil rights activists. Though the people and events are historical, they become dehumanized by the cause. The narration reads like my eighth grade history reader, shoving its agenda so far down my throat I thought I might choke on it.

Now the cartoons would be cool if it were a book on any other subject up for any other award. However, it seems ill-fitting that a comic book would win a national award for literature. I don’t mean to cheapen the history by dismissing the book, but doesn’t it cheapen it to turn it into a comic strip? It seems that this book got selected more for its agenda than its literary merit.

The National Book Award label promised an adventure story ripe with exciting plot and engaging narration and characters that my 14-year-old self would have enjoyed. Instead, the novel delivered a politician’s memoir in cartoon form. Kids spend all day long in school getting government-approved history. People aren’t ill-informed of the white man’s abuse of the black man. These days, kids know that slavery was evil; they know that segregation was a bad thing. Why are we harping on this, demonising the mistaken ideas of the past instead of creating something new for the next generation? We ought to be awarding books that are original and fresh, ones that appeal to more than political agendas. Lewis told the National Book Award committee that he told this story for every kids who needs a hero. However his heroes fail to compel the audience, overwhelming them with dogma.

In short, the book lacks the literary depth and subtlety that ought to be expected from a National Award winner. It only took five pages for me to pinhole the agenda of the entire book, and there were still another 250 pages to go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Valsadie

    1) If this is a review of “March: Book Three”, why does the illustration for this article show Ibram Kendi’s National Book Award-winning “Stamped from the Beginning” instead?

    2) Was this article proofread or edited? There’s a couple of minor errors in the text, including one word that’s spelled correctly for UK usage, not American.

    3) The last sentence of the article may explain why this review, of the individual title and the “March” trilogy series overall, is so ill-informed. I think you did only read five pages of the book. This would explain your describing this work as a pamphlet, if you read only the pages that could be made into one. The story of someone’s life within these U.S. borders at a certain point in time is not an agenda, it is history. An agenda would consist of using aspects of a work to dismiss its importance and significance. If you had done just the tiniest bit of background work on how “March” came to be written, you’d have found out that it is hardly the first civil rights comic book (I fervently hope that it is not the last). I also strongly question your view that it’s common knowledge that slavery and segregation were evil and a bad thing when there are grown white men telling black children and teens to “Get back to the cotton fields!” and “Go back to Africa!” here in the America of 2016, thanks to the outcome of the presidential election. That was the outcome of the first election in decades without the full protections of the Voting Rights Act. And now there looks to be put in place as U.S. Attorney General a man who wants nothing more than to eradicate the rest of the Voting Rights Act. Why are we “harping on this, demonising the mistaken ideas of the past”–? Because those mistakes are right here in the present and foreseeable future! A book that shows how to stand up so that everyone is in full possession of their rights as American citizens, including the right to vote, is exactly what’s needed as “something new for the next generation”!

  • LibraryAnn

    Dear Ms. Andrews, your writing says more about you than the book. Readers want to read well-researched, factual reviews on books, not long-winded sentences recounting your negative memories of studying history in eighth grade. You’ve improperly associated these memories with MARCH. Book Three. This is unfortunate. I’ll give you some advice–readers don’t care about what your 14-year-old self would enjoy doing. My kids loved the trilogy and would not identify with your review. Next time, think about your audience (who are all kinds of readers) before you start reviewing. Contrary to what you’ve said, The MARCH trilogy DOES demonstrate literary depth. There were plenty of examples of metaphors, foreshadowing and literary devices throughout the book. MARCH Book Three was an authentic memoir in the graphic novel format and the best of the best. I’ll never see MLK in the same light again. The graphic novel format enhances the story exponentially like x to the 2nd power. You clearly don’t know what treasure you behold. I hope some day you’ll look back and appreciate the MARCH trilogy for its timelessness.