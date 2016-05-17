SHARE
Funny Bathroom Sign
Photo Courtesy | JAX House on Flickr

Discrimination should be a normal aspect of people’s everyday lives. Otherwise, the next time a white male comes up to you and says he’s a Chinese woman, you’ll have a difficult time telling him otherwise.

Think that example is ridiculous? Consider the college students at the University of Washington who had trouble telling a reporter from the Family Policy Center of Washington, who is a white white male, that he isn’t a Chinese female.

People must discriminate in order to live in a society that has rule of law, strong character, and which makes decisions prudently. The word “discriminate” — which used to be necessary aspect of people’s rational decision making — has been hijacked for political reasons, used as an umbrella for racist acts and redefined.

Near the end of the Collegian’s recent interview with Libertarian Presidential Candidate Austin Petersen (“‘Taking over the government,’” April 14), he said “people who discriminate against other people are bigots,” while talking about why he doesn’t support certain Christian bakers who refused to bake cakes for same-sex weddings.

Discrimination and bigotry are not the same thing, but the difference is now largely lost in American popular culture. Even many conservative Hillsdale students don’t bat an eye at conflations of bigotry and discrimination like the one made by Petersen above.

It’s not only liberals who say that discriminating against people for any reason is bigotry, but nearly all other respectable American political and social institution center and right ideologically.

In fact, between 2006 and 2007, the results from a search for “discriminate” on dictionary.com, changed from

To make a clear distinction; distinguish

to

To make a distinction in favor of or against a person or thing on the basis of the group, class, or category to which the person or thing belongs rather than according to actual merit; show partiality.

If discrimination is making decisions on basis with no merit, then surely it is a vice that should be actively combated in society, right? To discriminate against another person on the basis of their group, class, or category is mean.

Actually, discrimination is a healthy and necessary part of everyone’s everyday lives. People can’t say “yes” to everyone all of the time and so they necessarily discriminate.

Someone might discriminate against another student who is disruptive in class when forming a study group for the class, or a coach will discriminate against the player who has been consistently late to practice by giving him or her fewer minutes in the next game.

Hillsdale College proudly discriminates against all but the best students applying to the school.

There is little debate in society over the merits of this type of discrimination — the real controversy, in many cases today, lies in making a distinction, or discriminating, on the basis of perceived orientation, most notably sexual orientation.

While the word “discriminate” is stigmatized, the real issue is actually the basis for which people discriminate.

And America has really screwed up in this regard before. America historically discriminated on the basis of a person’s race. That type of discrimination is not only an inexcusable mark on the country’s history, but is immoral, and meritless. But America is making another mistake by refusing to discriminate on the basis of a person’s perceived gender identity.

In sillier instances this means that students at the University of Washington have trouble telling an adult male that he isn’t actually a seven-year-old who needs to apply for the first grade. But more practically, this means many Americans have no ability to tell a man whose perceived identity is female that he can’t enter the women’s restroom.

And on Friday, May 13 President Barack Obama called a joint directive by the Departments of Justice and Education which says that Title IX requires the protection of transgender rights, including the rights of transgender students to use bathrooms that don’t match their birth sex, the government’s “best judgement” on how to deal with the growing issue.

Bigotry and discrimination are not the same thing. While doing so without malice or ill will, it is important that Americans make a discrimination about whether a person is a male or a female before the distinction is totally erased in our culture.

If things in society have a definition, then we need to discriminate to protect them. Or, we can reject those former societal definitions and discriminate against those who try to uphold them.

Either way, we’re discriminating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Brendan Noble

    Evan, Austin Petersen supports the right of Christian Bakers to not bake gay wedding cakes. Gary Johnson does not. He disagrees with their choice, but he believes they, and anyone else, have the right to not do business with someone. Please change this incorrect article.

    • Evan Carter

      The language in the article has been clarified to read accurately, Brendan. Thank you for pointing out the error.

      • Brendan Noble

        Thank you Evan. It is a great article!

  • Ellsworth_Toohey

    If you’d stop fixating on Gary’s Johnson you’d have alot less problems.

  • There is no reason for the type of “discrimination” you’re speaking of in regard to gender or orientation. The only possible way to come to the conclusion that you have is by ignoring the mountains of scientific evidence — and no, there is no such amount or depth of legitimate research saying otherwise — that gender and orientation are biological traits of the brain, physically developed in the womb and unchanging after birth, incapable of being changed through surgical or chemical means. You, yourself, conflate “discrimination” with “bigotry” by insisting that someone should have the right to refuse service to a potential customer on the basis of such a trait. If skin color is an unalterable, physical, biological trait, and it is rightly illegal and unconstitutional to discriminate against people on the basis of their skin color, then logic dictates that it must be rightly illegal and unconstitutional to discriminate on the basis of the unalterable, physical, biological traits of gender and orientation.

    As for the ridiculous comparison that the Family Policy Center of Washington — a thoroughly despicable group in their hatred, rhetoric and tactics, by the way; it’s a shame that you cite them — makes between being transgender and a “white male” assuming the identity of a “Chinese female,” the underlying argument is that the cause of gender identity is NOT biological or inborn, but a choice. So given that you embrace that argument, tell me, Evan: when did you decide to become a white male? On what date or moment in your life did you make the conscious choice to be a heterosexual?

    Now you understand how ridiculous the bigots’ argument is. You shouldn’t be embracing it. Discrimination, in the sense in which you’re advocating it — using the argument that the exact same type of discrimination against people with different skin colors is wrong, by the way, which is a stunning but sadly not uncommon irony — is not only ignorant of the facts, it’s generated by hateful attitudes and an intent to remain ignorant because of that hatred. There’s no conflation there. The two are the same.

    And before you defensively claim that I’m calling you a bigot or claiming that you’re a hateful person, keep in mind that I’m telling you what the *root cause* of your position is. It’s up to you to determine how you react to this information. I suggest more research into the topic… something I’ve done myself for many years because I have friends and family who are gay and transgender, and they most certainly never made any “choice” to be so. They should never have to face the type of discrimination you think is perfectly acceptable, and if you learn about the topic instead of emotionally recoiling from it as you’ve done here, you’ll understand that.

    • Actually, there are many reasons for discrimination: freedom of association, individual rights, the right to refuse service. etc. I have never joined an organization that didn’t want me.

      As for bigots, it’s you left-wingers who are the bigots. You would never demand that a Muslim bakery do ham sandwiches, or that a black bakery do a KKK cake.

      Furthermore, transgenderism and homosexuality are 100% different. Sexual attraction is not the same as gender changes. Attraction isn’t chosen, sex changes are chosen. You can “feel” like a woman or a man, but you don’t have to get a sex change, and if you do get one, the world shouldn’t have to pay for your choices. For example, I don’t want my niece showering with a man just because he feels like a woman.

      • We’re not talking about the varied reasons for discrimination here, we’re talking about a very specific type of discrimination: that against a person who has biological traits that the discriminator believes to be “wrong” despite all evidence to the contrary. Freedom of association, and the right to refuse service — which are both individual rights; “individual rights” is not a reason unto itself, it’s a category of reasons — do not apply when the exercise of those rights impedes the rights of others. Learn the Harm Principle.

        I’m more conservative than you are. Neocons like yourself LOVE to call real conservatives like me “liberals” because you have no evidence to back up your invalid arguments with. Your points that I’d ” never demand that a Muslim bakery do ham sandwiches” — which, by the way, if a conflation of two stereotypical arguments from your ilk; you mean a deli — “or that a black bakery do a KKK cake” are both invalid because you’re confusing one type of discrimination for another; as I pointed out above. A Muslim delicatessen not selling ham is not a form of bigotry. That doesn’t violate my rights. A black baker refusing to bake a “KKK cake,” whatever that is, is not a form of bigotry. That doesn’t violate my rights. A baker making wedding cakes for opposite-sex couples but not same-sex couples, however, IS a form of bigotry, and their actions violate the same-sex couples’ rights. Refusal of service from a public accommodation on the basis of inborn biological traits is a violation of that potential customer’s inherent individual rights, as was proven in the Jim Crow era. Learn history.

        “Transgenderism,” by which you mean transgender identity, is not a “gender change.” Transgender people are born transgender. It is not a feeling, nor a choice; it is a biological trait of the brain, formed in the womb, unchanging after birth. Transgender children understand that they’re transgender as early as the age of two, and will make that fact known to others as soon as they’re capable of communicating it. No one is demanding that the world pay for sex changes, either, simply that they be affordable and available to those who need them — because, at the moment, they’re extremely expensive and out of reach for most transgender people, who due to the discrimination that people like YOU would allow, are one of the most impoverished and at-risk demographics in the world. Transgender women are not men, and your niece is not at risk from showering with transgender women — for reasons not the least of which being that nobody is talking about forcing grown transgender adults into showers with children. Your fear mongering is unwarranted, bigoted and harmful.

        Here, learn the facts:

        This is Dr. Robert Sapolsky, an American neuroendocrinologist, professor of biology, neuroscience, and neurosurgery at Stanford University, researcher and author. This is a portion of a lecture he gave to one of his classes on the topic of transgender people and the fact that gender identity is a biological trait of the brain.

        http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3C4ZJ7HyuE

        Now, to back him up, here are a few peer-reviewed papers on neurological gendered differences in the transgender brain:

        Male-to-female transsexuals show sex-atypical hypothalamus activation when smelling odorous steroids. by Berglund et al Cerebral Cortex 2008 18(8):1900-1908;

        cercor.oxfordjournals.org/content/18/8/1900.abstract

        “…the data implicate that transsexuality may be associated with sex-atypical physiological responses in specific hypothalamic circuits, possibly as a consequence of a variant neuronal differentiation.”

        Male–to–female transsexuals have female neuron numbers in a limbic nucleus. Kruiver et al J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2000) 85:2034–2041

        jcem.endojournals.org/content/85/5/2034.full

        “The present findings of somatostatin neuronal sex differences in the BSTc and its sex reversal in the transsexual brain clearly support the paradigm that in transsexuals sexual differentiation of the brain and genitals may go into opposite directions and point to a neurobiological basis of gender identity disorder.”

        Sexual differentiation of the human brain: relevance for gender identity, transsexualism and sexual orientation. Swaab Gynecol Endocrinol (2004) 19:301–312.

        http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15724806

        “Solid evidence for the importance of postnatal social factors is lacking. In the human brain, structural diferences have been described that seem to be related to gender identity and sexual orientation.”

        A sex difference in the human brain and its relation to transsexuality. by Zhou et al Nature (1995) 378:68–70.

        http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v378/n6552/abs/378068a0.html

        Our study is the first to show a female brain structure in genetically male transsexuals and supports the hypothesis that gender identity develops as a result of an interaction between the developing brain and sex hormones.

        A sex difference in the hypothalamic uncinate nucleus: relationship to gender identity. by Garcia-Falgueras et al Brain. 2008 Dec;131(Pt 12):3132-46.

        http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18980961?dopt=Abstract

        “We propose that the sex reversal of the INAH3 in transsexual people is at least partly a marker of an early atypical sexual differentiation of the brain and that the changes in INAH3 and the BSTc may belong to a complex network that may structurally and functionally be related to gender identity.”

        White matter microstructure in female to male transsexuals before cross-sex hormonal treatment. A diffusion tensor imaging study. Rametti et al, J Psychiatr Res. 2010 Jun 8.

        http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20562024

        “Our results show that the white matter microstructure pattern in untreated FtM transsexuals is closer to the pattern of subjects who share their gender identity (males) than those who share their biological sex (females). Our results provide evidence for an inherent difference in the brain structure of FtM transsexuals.”

        Regional cerebral blood flow changes in female to male gender identity disorder. Tanaka et al, Psychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2010 Apr 1;64(2):157-61.

        http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20132527

        “GID subjects had a significant decrease in rCBF in the left anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) and a significant increase in the right insula compared to control subjects.

        The ACC and insula are regions that have been noted as being related to human sexual behavior and consciousness. From these findings, useful insights into the biological basis of GID were suggested.”

        Sexual Hormones and the Brain: An Essential Alliance for Sexual Identity and Sexual Orientation. Garcia-Falgueras A, Swaab DF Endocr Dev. 2010;17:22-35

        http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19955753?dopt=Abstract

        “The fetal brain develops during the intrauterine period in the male direction through a direct action of testosterone on the developing nerve cells, or in the female direction through the absence of this hormone surge. In this way, our gender identity (the conviction of belonging to the male or female gender) and sexual orientation are programmed or organized into our brain structures when we are still in the womb. However, since sexual differentiation of the genitals takes place in the first two months of pregnancy and sexual differentiation of the brain starts in the second half of pregnancy, these two processes can be influenced independently, which may result in extreme cases in trans-sexuality. This also means that in the event of ambiguous sex at birth, the degree of masculinization of the genitals may not reflect the degree of masculinization of the brain. There is no indication that social environment after birth has an effect on gender identity or sexual orientation.”

        • Technically, I’m right-libertarian, and frankly, I don’t give a hoot about all the evidence for transgenderism. When it comes to people’s life choices, I support them all as long as I don’t have to pay for it. For example, I don’t expect society to offer free gastric bypasses so I resent that not transexuals expect Uncle Sam to pay for their sex changes if they serve in the military.

          “A black baker refusing to bake a “KKK cake,” whatever that is, is not a form of bigotry.”

          Of course it’s a form of bigotry. See? You have a liberal mindset. Liberals create protected categories, they think in terms of groups so they choose to protect blacks but not whites, gays but not straight, Atheists but not Christians, etc. Libertarians support INDIVIDUAL rights, including the right to reject your business.

          I have a business on Fiverr, if you want me to do something that goes against my moral values, I will REFUND YOUR MONEY. I’m no different than the baker in that sense.

          I’m also gay, and back in my day, we went to the stores that had a rainbow sticker outside, or we got a copy of the gay yellow pages, what we did not do was go to places where our money wasn’t welcomed. In fact, before I joined the NRA I called the 1-800 number and asked them if gays were allowed to join. When I had my interviews with a Catholic college, I inquired the same. Some might call me paranoid, but I know horror stories of places that don’t want you, so it’s better to find out beforehand. Same with psychologists, same with everyone else. The only exception was when I took a job at a Christian advertising agency, there I kept myself in the closet. It wasn’t that hard since those people were a bunch of gun-hating liberals and I had no chemistry with them. Buch of bleeding-heart Christians, they probably think that Jesus supports gun control, Obamacare, and welfare.

          So I resent these transgenders and their constant demands for special treatment. They are going too far. You have to know your place in the world, you have to understand that in a FREE SOCIETY you don’t have to hire an anti-gun baker because a pro-gun baker will bake you an AK-47 birthday cake. If you’re Jewish and your mother dies, you go to a Jewish funeral home where they know how to take care of you. There are plenty of businesses that would love to serve transgenders, I suggest they go there and leave the rest of us alone.

          • Your intentional ignorance of the science is exactly what makes you a bigot.

            You’re not right-libertarian if you argue in favor of government allowing discrimination on the basis of biological traits. The entire purpose of government is to uphold individual rights when others attempt to violate them. You’re ideologically liberal on this topic.

            Your focus on “sex changes” proves that you simply think transgender people are icky. Get over it.

            I’ve already proved my conservatism, so your little attempt to paint me as a liberal has failed. You can get over that, too. Nothing I said sets up “protected categories,” it protects all people against bigotry equally. Discrimination against hatred is not bigotry, it’s necessary. It’s surprising, being here on the web site of the student newspaper of Hillsdale College, a school with a long and storied history of fighting such bigotry, that you openly embrace it.

            The fact that you’re gay means nothing here. There is a long and storied history of bigotry from gay people directed toward transgender people, as well, so if you think that being gay earns you any points here, you’re sorely mistaken. You’re only contributing to that history with your arguments, not resolving any problems.

            Your resent of transgender people has nothing to do with your positions on government. It has everything to do with hatred. Your arguments have been debunked thoroughly, and your position is the modern day equivalent of Jim Crow laws.

            You’re dismissed.

          • Government MUST allow discrimination because the First Amendment protects freedom of association. Where’s the freedom if you can’t choose who to associate with?

            Do you even know that our Bill of Rights only protects us from government? It’s true. We have no right to get published, no right to stay employed, however, government can’t put me in jail for free speech, get it?

            Country clubs discriminate, women-only gyms discriminate, the Boy Scouts discriminate against girls, the Girl Scouts against boys, a Jewish synagogue won’t marry a gentile unless he/she converts to Judaism, a Greek Orthodox church won’t marry a non-Greek, etc.

            I mention my sexuality to make a point that I understand this community far better than you do, and I have seen how it has devolved into insanity.

            Frankly, I don’t think you’re a conservative, I think you’re a LIBERAL, protecting your favorite groups. You know who’s a conservative? The Christian Coalition fellow who told me he would support my gun rights. Now that guy may hate my sexual orientation, he may think I’m going to hell, but he defended me where it counts. The liberals you love would take my guns away if they could.

            Whatever dude, just tell your transexual friends to look the gender they’re trying to be and to stop messing with our grammar. I will not refer to people as zhee or hish or hash or whatever words they’re making up now. I don’t even know what cisgender means. What happened to male and female? Why can’t that be enough?

          • Lilly Thomas

            Wow… talk about a bigot. The guy completely destroyed your points and you continued making them? You have no clue.

          • Do you go to Hillsdale College? I thought this was a conservative college, Rush Limbaugh is always mentioning them.

            Now look snowflake, the Constitution allows for so-called “bigotry.” Freedom of association allows the right to accept AND reject people. Want to have a male-only private club? You can. A female-only club? You can. A country club where only the rich are allowed? Absolutely.

            Our founding fathers were obviously huge bigots. Why else allow freedom of religion, freedom of speech, right to keep and bear arms? Had they been liberals like you, they would have written freedom of speech as long as it doesn’t offend the State. Freedom of religion as long as it’s religions approved by society. Right to keep and bear arms as long as you fight for the State. And yet they didn’t do that, instead, they feared the State and limited what the State could do to us.

            Clearly, you don’t understand what America is all about. I’m sorry to tell you, but America is not some wussy kumbaya where everyone dances together holding hands.

            By the way, you have no clue, you can’t even make an argument. At least the other guy tried to argue, you’re just another useless social justice warrior crying about people being mean.

            “He’s so mean! He thinks different than I do! Where’s my safe space? Wah, wah, wah.”

            That’s what you sound like.

          • lilly needs something and it’s not logic or common sense. poor thing.

          • He truly doesn’t. And he thinks he’s a conservative. How sad.