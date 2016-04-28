SHARE

Following Jonah Goldberg’s criticism of President Larry Arnn’s statements about Donald Trump on the Hugh Hewitt show, the Collegian asked Arnn for a response. He clarified his position on Trump as follows (April 26, 2016):

“Officially and in fact neutral in the race, I have said these chief things about Trump:

1. Trump has said many good things and for a long time about something I think is one of the chief problems, the regulatory state. See his article in the Reno Gazette, January 28.

2. Trump’s position on the entitlement state cannot likely be sustained over time.

3. He is getting a lot of votes, including from independents. There is information in that that one should study. It may have to do with his position on the entitlement state, but also immigration and trade. On those last two issues he seems to work backwards: say something outrageous, then qualify it to something more reasonable.

4. He would be the first elected president as his first major public service. There is from that fact alone good reason to be skeptical. The criticisms of him are healthy in this context.

5. On his character: I am impressed with the many people who know him well and for a long time who testify to his character. I am impressed with his children. But also I hear criticisms of his character, some of which are made plausible by some of his behavior. On the good side of his behavior is his confidence, self-direction (he seems to say what he says because he thinks it, rather than having been advised to say it), sense of humor, and fearlessness.

He seems to talk chiefly about the interest of the American people as a whole, not this group or that. Also I do not know him, whereas I know and like some of the others. Once I left out the qualifications about his character I have made a few other times. Jonah [Goldberg] reacted to that, and the next week I said that Jonah had a point and added back the qualifications.

6. Most of what I have to say about the race is historical or constitutional in its nature.
Hugh Hewitt and I occupy what Hugh calls Switzerland. This makes some people mad (not, I think, Jonah). Taking a side would do the same. That is life.”

  • frank76

    The good things on regulatory state? Trump wants to roll back centuries of semi free market policies in this country, and return us to the same crazy trade policy that Sanders wants: Mercantilism, zero sum trade warfare, isolationism, literal walls between trade partners, government picking winners and losers, just like trump and his dad did to get rich, etc. Get out of the ivory tower Arnn ,and get over to the 2nd floor of Lane,; gary, ivan, and chuck have somethings to speak with you about.

    • Ellsworth_Toohey

      Now that is a hoot. Suggesting Arnn go seek council from at least one person who regularly participates in goverment picking winners and losers.

  • James

    Arnn is here for his own benefit and ego. It is about sucking up to donors, the school and its reputation be damned.

  • Sam

    I was sad to read this:”I hear crit­icisms of his character, some of which are made plausible by some of his behavior.” Some? Made plausible? Trump makes frequent comments that support violence and degrade women and racial minority groups. No amount of positive qualities can make a man who does these things qualified to be our president.

    • George Gibbs

      I don’t support Trump in the least, but your qualifier is historically untrue. Numerous U.S. presidents have “supported violence and degraded women and racial minority groups.” Woodrow Wilson comes to mind on all three, and he’s quite popular to progressives.

      • tomk

        Just because a candidate is elected to the presidency doesn’t mean he was ever qualified for the office. One need look no further than our current president. I don’t understand your point re. Woodrow Wilson; is he some kind of justification for electing Trump president?

  • Ellsworth_Toohey

    That Arnn doesn’t know Trump seems like a plus to me for Trump.

  • Sherlock333

    What Arnn says is completely reasonable. Unlike some of these comically unhinged, semi-hysterical comments being made here about Trump and Arnn, by the preprogrammed Cruzbots and other underdeveloped ideologues. How embarrassing.

  • Doctor N

    Hilarious. As much as I have admired both Hugh Hewitt and Larry Arnn in the past, remaining neutral in this fight displays either rank cowardice or the worst kind opportunism in the interests of ratings, television appearances, and (for Arnn) donations. The contrasts are too great and the stakes are too high not to pick a side. “In choosing to do wrong and in FAILING TO DO GOOD, I have sinned against you, whom I should love above all things.”

  • Jacob Plummer

    Having learned of Hillsdale a few years ago after reading that William F. Buckley donated his papers to its library, I have for the past few years been a quiet admirer of the college. Thus, I was disappointed by the President Arnn’s positive review, however qualified, of Donald Trump. Trump may occasionally make statements that are not jaw-droppingly offensive, wrong-headed, corrupt, or cruel. Nevertheless, one has to cast a very blind eye to believe that he aligns, even loosely, with libertarian, much less conservative principles. To offer words of praise for Donald Trump based on his past behavior, his behavior in running his campaign, most of his advocated public policies, or his statements on how he would govern is to argue the merits of King George at the brink of the Revolution.

    • Mike Del Sol

      You mean like Thomas Jefferson in 1776: “we might have been a free & great people together.”

  • AlphaGirl

    Dear Dean Arnn:

    Donald Trump’s “knowledge” of the U.S. Constitution is that he thinks it, like every other contract, is negotiable. He’s a salesman, not a principled man.

    Ted Cruz’s knowledge of the U.S. Constitution began when as a teenager he and some friends memorized the documents and on weekends would travel to local venues and recite every word. He’s a statesman, a principled man.

    Until today, I was under the impression you instilled in your students Ted Cruz’s knowledge rather than Donald Trump’s “knowledge.”

    • He’s a president, not a dean. I’ve re-read Dr. Arnn’s statement three times now, looking for what he said about Trump’s “knowledge” of the U.S. Constitution. I still can’t find it. All I see is what you have imputed to Dr. Arnn. Customarily, it’s better to respond to what a person has said or written, not what you imagine he’s said or written.

      • Jeremy Martin

        Actions speak louder than words. Donald’s entire life has been financing liberal Democrats, divorcing and insulting his wives and women in general, and declaring bankruptcy 4x. He changed his position on abortion countless times. He has praised the worst Democrats and despite while scorning many Republicans like Scott Walker, Mitt Romney, and George w. Bush.

        If these do not disqualify one from elected office, then what would?

  • Bill

    Trump’s character is abysmal. He cheats so many people who work for him the mind reels at it. And you hold that up as a good character??? He defrauded all the students of his fake-school. And you hold that up as a good character??? I think you’re an idiot, Mr. Arnn when it comes to assessing what kind of a person Trump is, and that calls every opinion you have into serious question.